Blair Orange to represent NZ at World Drivers' Championships

The country's top reinsman, Blair Orange, has finally been handed the black silks – and a chance to represent New Zealand at the World Drivers' Championships in Europe.

The Championships will be contested by the top 10 in the world over 20 races in three different countries – the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium – over four days.

"Any sport of representing your country is a terrific honour," Orange said.

"I'm just fortunate enough I was selected and I'll wear the silver fern with pride."

Orange is our top in-form jockey and has been for some time. He's won the Drivers Premiership every year since 2018 and the last two New Zealand Cups.

Fellow Cantabrian Mark Jones won the World Drivers' Championship 20 years ago and said he "wouldn't be surprised" if Orange went and won it.

"He's pound for pound our best driver by far.. he's very very good," Jones said.

The challenge will be how Orange adapts to the horses – of which he'll know little about until he arrives in Europe.

"It's luck of the draw, you know? You draw fast ones or draw slow ones and you've got to drive them to the best of your ability," Jones said.

Seven Kiwis have won the Championships before – Kevin Holmes our first in 1978 and Dexter Dunn our most recent in 2015.

Orange said the chance to add his name into the history books would be "huge".

"Just an honour to be competing but to win it will be another career highlight and right up there with all of them," he said.

The championships get underway on August 14.