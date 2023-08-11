Cricket
Williamson continues fitness battle as World Cup looms

3:50pm

Black Caps batsman Kane Williamson continues to work hard as he battles to overcome a serious knee injury that has threatened to rule him out of this year's ODI World Cup in India.

Williamson ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament while playing in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

It was initially feared he'd miss what is likely to be his final World Cup, he has offered fans hope, most recently with a social media update showing him hitting balls in the nets.

Coach Gary Stead had also said he'd consider Williamson for the World Cup squad, even if it was unlikely he'd be able to play in the opening matches.

Williamson will travel with New Zealand for the upcoming England tour, and said he was keen to rejoin the team after a break.

He wouldn't be playing, but would train and continue his rehabilitation.

Today, he gave reporters an update at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

"I'm just kind of on that same journey," Williamson said. "There's been some nice little progressions."

"Working through some of those little milestones - the return to running phase which I'm in at the moment - has been nice. (I'll) get more into the net sessions and slightly more involved as well.

"(There's) definitely more movement. I suppose that's almost the name of the game, get the strength and the movement to improve throughout.

"That's sort of been happening, but it is a slow journey."

While obviously keen to make the World Cup, he was being realistic.

"To be at the World Cup is always special," he said.

"To potentially have that opportunity, to use those different scenarios to try and make that happen would be great.

"It's still guesswork at the moment, in terms of when the day is or how it's tracking at the time.

"It's just about now, and working hard to keep it moving forward in the right direction."

