Environment
Fair Go

Unravelling mystery of those small holes on the front of your shirt

By Daisy McWedge, Fair Go producer
5:00am

When Fair Go asked the public about small, unexplained holes appearing in the front of their t-shirts the theories came flooding in.

Some suggestions were very specific, from welding sparks, to bottlecaps, to drops of acid. Others implicated our furry friends.

A cat scratch or bite could certainly be the culprit, but what about holes popping up for people without any pets?

Fair Go contacted the experts to find out more.

Wendy Do of Auckland tailoring business Wendy and Tom Workshop said she sees 20-30 t-shirts a week coming in with small holes in the front.

She suspects that jean buttons, belts and bench tops are the main culprits.

What those have in common - along with other popular suggestions like seatbelts, lanyards, and handbags - is friction.

As you move your t-shirt rubs against whatever it comes into contact with. If an item is rough, that contact can have an abrasive effect on the fabric of your shirt.

If you tuck your t-shirt into jeans it remains closely in contact with the metal back of your button all day, and rubs as you move.

Likewise, if you often come into contact with a granite or concrete benchtop while cooking the rough stone can abrade your shirt in that region.

Anything that repeatedly rubs on the same area of your t-shirt could be a contributing factor to it developing a hole.

Textile conservator Tracey Wedge also has a theory, and it comes down to the material your shirt is made from.

Most t-shirts are made from a cotton knit. That cotton comes from a plant, and because the fibres are natural they can be of varying length.

The length of the fibres (staple) contributes to the quality of the yarn which makes up a shirt – Wedge said “the shorter the staple the cheaper the yarn”.

Cotton made from a cheaper, short-staple yarn can be less resilient to wear and tear. That means those garments may not hold up as well to abrasion from a belt buckle, benchtop or bag.

If you want to purchase a t-shirt made from a higher quality cotton then long-staple or pima cotton are phrases to look out for.

Clothes moth (Manaaki Whenua)

Clothes moth (Manaaki Whenua) (Source: Supplied)

Wedge said that holes appearing in wool or cashmere may mean that you have a different problem on your hands.

Clothes moths and carpet beetles are both common in New Zealand, and a favourite food of their larvae is keratin.

Keratin is a protein that is found in clothes made from animal fibres – your hair and nails are made from it too.

Holes in cotton or synthetic garments are unlikely to be caused by insects, but Wedge says that they are known to chew through those to get to wool on the other side.

If you are noticing holes pop up in your merino, or anything blended with an animal fibre, it might be worth looking into insect treatment options.

Rather than buying a new shirt, or relegating your favourite to the pyjama pile when it develops a tiny hole or two, you may want to look into fixing it.

A small hole should be easy to mend inconspicuously with a needle and some thread that matches the colour of your t-shirt.

Alternately, Wedge suggests visible mending as an option. Holes can be covered with patches, contrasting fabrics, or embroidered details to turn a flaw into a unique detail.

If you want to go down the professional route, Do puts the cost of fixing a small hole between $15 to $50, depending on the size of the hole and fabric of the garment.

With an estimated 180,000 tonnes of clothing and textile waste dumped in New Zealand each year, mending what you already own instead of buying something new may bring cost savings not just for you, but for the planet.

New ZealandEnvironmentTechnology

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jack Tame: Labour opposing school phone ban for sake of opposing

Jack Tame: Labour opposing school phone ban for sake of opposing

"A ban on phones in schools makes for both good politics and good policy," writes Q+A host Jack Tame.

5:00am

2:21

Kiwi return to Wellington's Karori after 150-year absence

Kiwi return to Wellington's Karori after 150-year absence

The rare sound of kiwi calling is returning to western Wellington suburbs after 150 years.

7:40pm

Teens would stop at nothing to evade school phone bans - parent

Teens would stop at nothing to evade school phone bans - parent

4:34pm

2:21

Kinanomics: Kina causing ecosystem havoc could bring economic joy

Kinanomics: Kina causing ecosystem havoc could bring economic joy

Wed, Aug 9

3:01

Destruction of Whangārei mangrove forest angers environmentalists

Destruction of Whangārei mangrove forest angers environmentalists

Wed, Aug 9

Govt to almost triple Hauraki Gulf marine protection areas

Govt to almost triple Hauraki Gulf marine protection areas

Wed, Aug 9

2:37

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

19 mins ago

England's Lauren James handed 2-match ban for stamping on opponent

England's Lauren James handed 2-match ban for stamping on opponent

40 mins ago

Shoppers unimpressed with Uffindell's supermarket remarks

Shoppers unimpressed with Uffindell's supermarket remarks

6:52am

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

6:33am

Wallabies: Cooper, Hooper axed from Rugby World Cup squad

Wallabies: Cooper, Hooper axed from Rugby World Cup squad

6:12am

Thousands evacuated as Russia make push in Ukraine's east

Thousands evacuated as Russia make push in Ukraine's east

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Lil Tay is reported to be alive, a day after it was announced she had died.

6:52am

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

In the Hamilton Simulator, players use their own avatars as they rub shoulders with the musical's characters.

5:00am

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu

9:00pm

Meghan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while Harry on Asia tour

Meghan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while Harry on Asia tour

8:30pm

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

4:22pm