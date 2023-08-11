Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine has been arrested for failing to appear in court.

The GOOBA hitmaker - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - was booked into Palm Beach County Jail this week, jail records show.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old musician was released from custody three hours later on a bond.

The arrest stemmed from Tekashi receiving three traffic tickets after being pulled over by police in June for driving over the speed limit, with court documents stating he was given a ticket for speeding after going 217km/h in a 104km/h zone on the Florida Turnpike, and was also issued citations for having no car insurance and an unregistered vehicle.

The rapper failed to appear for a court hearing on the matter in July, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

In April, the Trollz hitmaker - who was released early from federal prison in 2020 after admitting participation in gang activity and becoming a witness for the prosecution - was violently assaulted in a Florida gym, for which three men were arrested.

Takeshi, who was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries, later branded the attack "cowardly".

Sharing a video of the incident on Instagram, he wrote: "First time addressing the situation. For 2 years I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything.

"Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly. I'm not mad this happened.

"In the street there’s no rules so I can't say they were wrong. Obviously it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules.

"Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I'm happy to be here still.

"And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you."