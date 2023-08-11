Entertainment
1News

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

6:52am
Lil Tay

Lil Tay (Source: Supplied)

Teen influencer Lil Tay is reported to be alive, a day after it was announced she had died.

A statement posted to Instagram yesterday by what was believed to be an anonymous family member said the 14-year-old's passing was "sudden and tragic".

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain," the statement said, while also claiming her older brother had also died.

“This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.

“Claire [Lil Tay's legal name was reported to be Claire Hope] will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation."

The statement has since been removed from Instagram.

Confusion ensued later in the day when Lil Tay's former manager Harry Tsang released a statement saying he could not confirm nor deny her death.

Today, TMZ reported the social media star was in fact still alive and that her Instagram had been hacked, citing a statement believed to be from the star's family.

According to the statement, Lil Tay said "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.

"My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not "Claire Hope"."

Canadian Tian moved to Los Angeles where she built an online following from the age of nine.

Her videos showed her swearing and insulting strangers, with her clips featuring words such as n****, p****, and c***.

She rapidly racked up more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram and was being tipped to become one of the web’s biggest stars.

In May 2018, it was claimed she was being exploited by her older brother Jason after a series of videos came out that showed him coaching her on what to say in her controversial posts and clips.

The police departments in Vancouver, where Lil Tay was raised, and Los Angeles, where she resided for a time during her viral fame, had no information on the death of anyone named Claire Hope, according to Insider. The Vancouver police department confirmed they were not investigating a case.

Entertainment

SHARE ME

More Stories

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

In the Hamilton Simulator, players use their own avatars as they rub shoulders with the musical's characters.

5:00am

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu

CEO Bob Iger has also vowed a crackdown on password sharing, which is expected to extend through next year.

9:00pm

Meghan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while Harry on Asia tour

Meghan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while Harry on Asia tour

8:30pm

2:20

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

4:22pm

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

3:46pm

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

1:22pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

'I'll try anything' - Terminally ill man paying his community back

4:50

'I'll try anything' - Terminally ill man paying his community back

20 mins ago

England's Lauren James handed 2-match ban for stamping on opponent

England's Lauren James handed 2-match ban for stamping on opponent

41 mins ago

Shoppers unimpressed with Uffindell's supermarket remarks

Shoppers unimpressed with Uffindell's supermarket remarks

6:52am

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

6:33am

Wallabies: Cooper, Hooper axed from Rugby World Cup squad

Wallabies: Cooper, Hooper axed from Rugby World Cup squad

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Lil Tay is reported to be alive, a day after it was announced she had died.

6:52am

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

In the Hamilton Simulator, players use their own avatars as they rub shoulders with the musical's characters.

5:00am

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu

9:00pm

Meghan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while Harry on Asia tour

Meghan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while Harry on Asia tour

8:30pm

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

4:22pm