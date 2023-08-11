Entertainment
Star of hit comedy Ted Lasso spotted at Akl FIFA Fanzone

Brendan Hunt, a star of hit comedy Ted Lasso, was spotted enjoying the football at Auckland's FIFA Women's World Cup Fanzone, watching this afternoon's quarterfinal between Spain and the Netherlands.

Hunt, who plays Coach Beard (Ted Lasso's assistant coach at AFC Richmond), was supporting the Netherlands, who lost the game 2-1.

He called the result "bulls***".

He's in New Zealand to watch the World Cup and was hoping to see the US progress to the finals, telling 1News he was "surprised" after the team was knocked out by Sweden in the round of 16.

So far, it's "been a heck of a tournament", Hunt said.

"It's been quite dramatic, lots of surprises, including one big surprise which has rather changed the tenure of my trip."

He hosts a podcast centred around the tournament called After the Whistle alongside British football presenter Rebecca Lowe.

Hunt said he plans to check out Waiheke Island before jetting back to the US.

Brendan Hunt at the Auckland fanzone.

Brendan Hunt at the Auckland fanzone. (Source: 1News)

"The tournament ended a week ago for me," he said.

