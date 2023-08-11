World
AAP

NSW man who stabbed woman 120 times 'didn't know it was wrong'

9:45pm
Mahmoud Eleter, 26 at the time, used a flick knife to stab 67-year-old Lydia Gacuma 120 times.

Mahmoud Eleter, 26 at the time, used a flick knife to stab 67-year-old Lydia Gacuma 120 times. (Source: AAP)

After popping out to buy cigarettes, Lydia Gacuma was helped across the road by a stranger who then stabbed her 120 times.

The 67-year-old died after the unprovoked and violent attack in the car park of her unit in the Sydney suburb of Villawood on December 5, 2021.

Mahmoud Eleter, 26, lived nearby and was arrested at his home where police found bloodied clothing and a flick knife with DNA matching Gacuma's.

Diagnosed with schizophrenia and borderline intellectual disability, Eleter had not been taking his medication at the time of the murder.

"Get out of my head, get out of my heart, leave me alone," he was heard screaming while walking in circles in a park outside his Villawood home on the morning of December 5.

He helped Gacuma cross the road with her walker and followed her to the apartment block while she was speaking on the phone with her daughter Jocelyne.

At that moment, the attack occurred.

"I've been stabbed, somebody attacked me, ring the police," Gacuma told her daughter before collapsing to the ground.

Paramedics found her lying face down surrounded by blood. They attempted to revive her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the arrest, Eleter admitted stabbing Gacuma.

"I know what I did was completely wrong, and completely disgusting, and I deeply regret it," he told police.

In July and August in the NSW Supreme Court, Eleter pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of mental impairment.

Two psychiatrists Dr Kerri Eagle and Dr Andrew Ellis told the court that during the attack the 26-year-old had experienced a severe psychotic episode with delusions of control and hallucinations, and that he would have been unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions.

Justice Richard Weinstein agreed and, in a judgement handed down on Thursday, found that while Eleter had committed the murder, he was not criminally responsible for his actions and could not be sentenced.

"I am satisfied ... that at the time of carrying out the acts that killed Gacuma, Mr Eleter had a mental health impairment (schizophrenia) that had the effect that Mr Eleter did not know that the acts were wrong," the judge said.

In a victim impact statement, Jocelyn Gacuma described her mother as a delightful, very patient person with a genuine and beautiful soul.

"On behalf of the community, the court extends its condolences to (Jocelyn) Gacuma in recognition of their long and loving relationship," Justice Weinstein said.

"The statement demonstrates that Lydia Gacuma pursued an active life and persevered in the face of considerable personal adversity. We are less as a community because of the death of one of our contributing members."

Eleter will now be assessed by the Mental Health Review Tribunal which can order him to be treated either in jail or another place until he is deemed safe for release into the community.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tupac Shakur cold case: Las Vegas police videos show home raid

Tupac Shakur cold case: Las Vegas police videos show home raid

Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996.

9:00pm

'No suspicious circumstances' in QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys

'No suspicious circumstances' in QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys

Wayne Godinet and his five children were killed in the blaze at the weekend.

3:25pm

Family of man beaten to death by NY police awarded $58 million

Family of man beaten to death by NY police awarded $58 million

3:01pm

Pregnant Brisbane woman threatened with chainsaw, blowtorch

Pregnant Brisbane woman threatened with chainsaw, blowtorch

1:33pm

QLD man charged with murder after mother, baby found dead

QLD man charged with murder after mother, baby found dead

12:54pm

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

10:23am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9:45pm

NSW man who stabbed woman 120 times 'didn't know it was wrong'

NSW man who stabbed woman 120 times 'didn't know it was wrong'

9:30pm

Golfer Phil Mickelson allegedly wagered over $1b on sports

Golfer Phil Mickelson allegedly wagered over $1b on sports

9:00pm

Tupac Shakur cold case: Las Vegas police videos show home raid

Tupac Shakur cold case: Las Vegas police videos show home raid

8:30pm

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

8:15pm

More Indians prefer Aussie citizenship over NZ

More Indians prefer Aussie citizenship over NZ

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sir Bob Geldof and U2’s Bono and The Edge were among Sinead’s celebrity friends at her private funeral service.

8:30pm

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

The film adapts a chapter from Bram Stoker's original Dracula novel which has been left out of every other adaptation.

8:00pm

Star of hit comedy Ted Lasso spotted at Akl FIFA Fanzone

Star of hit comedy Ted Lasso spotted at Akl FIFA Fanzone

5:09pm

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

3:09pm

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

11:14am