New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

More Indians prefer Aussie citizenship over NZ

8:15pm
An Australian passport (file image).

An Australian passport (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Australia is increasingly becoming a preferred destination for Indians seeking citizenship, with 23,533 individuals having attained nationality across the ditch in 2021.

India's external affairs minister, S. Jayashankar, told the Indian Parliament that more than 200,000 Indian nationals had renounced their citizenship in 2022 - the highest figure since 2011.

Of the 135 countries in which Indians acquired citizenship, New Zealand ranked sixth, while the United States claimed top spot.

In 2019, more than 21,000 Indians obtained Australian nationality, whereas only 4,413 acquired Kiwi passports.

Although both countries experienced a decline in 2020 due to Covid-19, Australia managed to retain its second spot.

In 2021, both nations observed an increase, with 23,533 Indians trading in their Indian passports for Australian citizenship. Conversely, approximately a tenth of that figure pursued Kiwi citizenship.

According to the 2018 census, New Zealand is home to around 240,000 individuals of Indian ethnicity. Among them, 80,000 are non-resident Indians (NRIs) who still retain Indian citizenship, while the remainder consists of people of Indian origin (PIO).

In contrast, Australia has a minimum of 241,000 NRIs and at least 255,000 PIOs, which potentially explains the higher count of Australian citizenships.

In 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs reported that 163,000 Indians renounced their Indian passports. Among them, more than 78,000 opted for US citizenship.

According to the Indian government, more than 390,000 Indians have surrendered their Indian passports over the past three years.

Like many other Asian countries, India does not permit its citizens to hold dual nationalities.

However, it allows citizens to be an overseas citizen of India, a form of permanent residency that permits them to live and work indefinitely in India.

By Blessen Tom of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAustraliaTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Queenstown family revives legendary thrill-seeking ride from '80s

Queenstown family revives legendary thrill-seeking ride from '80s

The slide was dismantled in 1987 and left in a paddock, until one family hatched a plan.

Thu, Aug 10

4:20

Passengers spend night on board Interislander after steering issue

Passengers spend night on board Interislander after steering issue

The Kaitaki’s master decided to wait for tugs to become available before berthing in Wellington, meaning those on board had a much longer voyage than expected.

Thu, Aug 10

0:58

Passport wait times approaching levels seen at border reopening

Passport wait times approaching levels seen at border reopening

Wed, Aug 9

Fears 'hundreds' of NZ police officers could leave to Queensland

Fears 'hundreds' of NZ police officers could leave to Queensland

Tue, Aug 8

Queensland Police launch shameless campaign to poach Kiwi cops

Queensland Police launch shameless campaign to poach Kiwi cops

Mon, Aug 7

Revealed: What caused a Qantas flight from Akl's engine to fail

Revealed: What caused a Qantas flight from Akl's engine to fail

Thu, Aug 3

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Golfer Phil Mickelson allegedly wagered over $1b on sports

Golfer Phil Mickelson allegedly wagered over $1b on sports

46 mins ago

Tupac Shakur cold case: Las Vegas police videos show home raid

Tupac Shakur cold case: Las Vegas police videos show home raid

8:30pm

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

8:15pm

More Indians prefer Aussie citizenship over NZ

More Indians prefer Aussie citizenship over NZ

8:00pm

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sir Bob Geldof and U2’s Bono and The Edge were among Sinead’s celebrity friends at her private funeral service.

8:30pm

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

The film adapts a chapter from Bram Stoker's original Dracula novel which has been left out of every other adaptation.

8:00pm

Star of hit comedy Ted Lasso spotted at Akl FIFA Fanzone

Star of hit comedy Ted Lasso spotted at Akl FIFA Fanzone

5:09pm

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

3:09pm

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

11:14am