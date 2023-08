A light earthquake has struck north of French Pass, giving residents of central New Zealand a bit of a shaky morning.

The 5.6 magnitude quake struck 75 kilometres north of French Pass in the ocean at around 11.53am.

Residents in Wellington, Taranaki, Nelson and Blenheim felt the rumble.

GeoNet says the earthquake occurred at a depth of 171 km and has described it as being "light".

Over 20,000 people reported to have felt it, according to GeoNet.