Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

Bam Margera has been arrested and cited for alleged public intoxication.

The 43-year-old Jackass star was arrested following a row with a woman outside of the Radnor Hotel in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said patrolling officers saw Margera "arguing loudly" with someone outside the hotel in the Philadelphia area early in the morning.

The officers are said to have stopped and made their approach, finding the ex-skateboarder allegedly smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech.

It's said they took him into custody and then to a nearby police station, where he was issued two citations.

One was for alleged public intoxication, while the other was for disorderly conduct.

He was later released with no further incident following a call to a friend.

Meanwhile, the Radnor Hotel's general manager Louis Prevhost said Bargera tried to get a room at around 3.15am on Wednesday (local time).

The star was allegedly upset at not being allowed into the hotel - which is inline with its policy regarding no one who isn't already registered being allowed in after 1am.

However, it's said Margera didn't do anything negative, and he didn't even enter the hotel before leaving without incident.

Prevhost noted there is no record of anyone at the hotel calling the police, and he's not sure who ended up contacting the authorities.

Last month, a judge ruled that the star will stand trial on charges of allegedly punching his brother during a row at their home in Chester County.

A judge ruled during a July 27 hearing that in order to remain free on bail, Margera must get a drug and alcohol screening, and he can partake in "no drug or alcohol use".

According to court documents, officers responded to an incident at a property in Chester County, Pennsylvania and Jess Margera allegedly told them his TV star brother had banged and kicked his bedroom door and left him a threatening note.

Jess is also alleged to have told officers Margera later assaulted him and made threats against him and others in the house.

Police said Bam had fled into the woods before they arrived at the scene.

After his arraignment, Margera addressed the case in a post on social media in which he denied his brother's claims.

Margera wrote: "I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from Castle Bam sooner than later.

"The reason I lost my cool is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F*** him."