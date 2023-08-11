Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

9:42am
Stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Source: Associated Press)

The 2023 Emmy Awards will now take place in January next year.

The glittering event - which honours excellence in television - had been due to take place on 18 September but were recently postponed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the Television Academy and Fox have now announced the 75th annual ceremony will take place on 15 January, 2024.

An official statement announced: "As the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th Anniversary, the show will broadcast live on FOX coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and will honour the talented performers, writers, directors, and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired, and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year."

The awards will follow the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will take place over two nights on 6 and 7 January.

Jesse Collins, who won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award last year, will be the event's executive producer along with Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Succession leads the nominations at this year's ceremony with a staggering 14 nods.

It is up for the coveted Outstanding Drama Series accolade, but faces competition from Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon and Yellowjackets.

In addition, the show has made Emmy history after securing three nominations in the Best Actor in a Drama category, with Jeremy Strong - who won the prize in 2020 - Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox up for the award along with Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), and Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us).

Other Succession cast members in the running for Emmy Awards are Sarah Snook, who is shortlisted for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominees Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgard, and J. Smith-Cameron, who is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

The show is also up for prizes for directing - for which it earned three nominations - and writing.

EntertainmentTelevisionNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi received three traffic tickets after being pulled over by police in June for driving over the speed limit.

4 mins ago

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

Last month, a judge ruled that the star will stand trial on charges of allegedly punching his brother during a row.

9:12am

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu

9:00pm

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

1:22pm

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

12:04pm

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

Thu, Aug 10

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

16 mins ago

Harrowing images show 'apocalyptic' Maui following wildfires

Harrowing images show 'apocalyptic' Maui following wildfires

29 mins ago

Florida pig hunters die in an underground tank after dog fell in

Florida pig hunters die in an underground tank after dog fell in

43 mins ago

Woman, 72, found dead in car didn't accept offers of help

Woman, 72, found dead in car didn't accept offers of help

55 mins ago

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

US woman accused of dismembering parents with chainsaw

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi received three traffic tickets after being pulled over by police in June for driving over the speed limit.

4 mins ago

Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

The glittering event - which honours excellence in television - had been due to take place on 18 September.

9:42am

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

9:12am

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

6:52am

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

5:00am