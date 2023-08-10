Rugby
1News

Watch: Ronan O'Gara's foul-mouthed French team talk hailed

11:52am

A video of former Irish rugby star and Crusaders assistant coach Ronan O'Gara blowing up at his team in French has lit up the internet.

O'Gara is currently coach of French side La Rochelle.

He'd previously spoken of how challenging he'd found trying to speak French while coaching, but has clearly got the hang of some it, judging by video of a pep talk that has been released online.

While perhaps not fit to type here, he's blended French with English swearing, delivered in his Irish accent.

The clip has been viewed millions of times, and clearly worked, with La Rochelle beating Bordeaux 24-13.

"Something about this is absolutely glorious," one person wrote on Twitter.

RugbyUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Webb Ellis Cup arrives in France ahead of RWC

Watch: Webb Ellis Cup arrives in France ahead of RWC

The trophy's arrival marks 100 days to go until the sport's flagship event kicks off.

Wed, May 31

Gatland's Wales return marred by losses and threats of player strikes

Gatland's Wales return marred by losses and threats of player strikes

Kiwi coach has overseen two heavy Six Nations defeats amidst financial and contractual chaos at Welsh union.

Thu, Feb 16

Joe Marler's wife slams him for NZ rugby player comment: 'Moron'

Joe Marler's wife slams him for NZ rugby player comment: 'Moron'

Thu, Jan 5

'Priceless' test for No. 1 Ireland against world champions

'Priceless' test for No. 1 Ireland against world champions

November 4, 2022

All Blacks raise a glass to Keith Murdoch in Cardiff

All Blacks raise a glass to Keith Murdoch in Cardiff

November 4, 2022

2:46

French player thrilled to face schoolmate, now Black Fern in WC semis

French player thrilled to face schoolmate, now Black Fern in WC semis

November 2, 2022

1:49

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

Ecuador presidential candidate shot and killed at campaign event

Ecuador presidential candidate shot and killed at campaign event

12 mins ago

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

41 mins ago

Cars, bikes seized from Killer Beez after funeral procession

Cars, bikes seized from Killer Beez after funeral procession

51 mins ago

Donald Trump claims to be victim of 'bogus' allegations

Donald Trump claims to be victim of 'bogus' allegations

12:31pm

Bill to improve sexual violence victims' rights introduced

Bill to improve sexual violence victims' rights introduced

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Their lawyer told Page Six the new allegations are of a "sexually charged environment" and failure to pay employees.

12 mins ago

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

His manager confirmed his passing in Los Angeles today.

12:04pm

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

9:05am

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

5:00am

DJ Casper, creator of the Cha-Cha Slide, dies aged 58

DJ Casper, creator of the Cha-Cha Slide, dies aged 58

9:45pm