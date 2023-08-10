Watch: Ronan O'Gara's foul-mouthed French team talk hailed

A video of former Irish rugby star and Crusaders assistant coach Ronan O'Gara blowing up at his team in French has lit up the internet.

O'Gara is currently coach of French side La Rochelle.

He'd previously spoken of how challenging he'd found trying to speak French while coaching, but has clearly got the hang of some it, judging by video of a pep talk that has been released online.

While perhaps not fit to type here, he's blended French with English swearing, delivered in his Irish accent.

The clip has been viewed millions of times, and clearly worked, with La Rochelle beating Bordeaux 24-13.

"Something about this is absolutely glorious," one person wrote on Twitter.