'Special race': Aaron Gate wins gold in world champs points event

New Zealand’s premier cyclist Aaron Gate has won the gold medal in the men’s points race on the final day of competition at the UCI World Championships in Scotland.

He dominated the 160-lap race, gaining four laps on the field in a magnificent performance. Gate won with 123 points ahead of Albert Torres Barcelo of Spain (107) and Fabio van den Bossche (95).

It follows the bronze medal by Ellesse Andrews accounted in the sprint earlier. On Monday, Andrews won gold in her specialist keirin event.

It brings New Zealand’s medal tally to eight to extend their record as the most successful track world championships.

Also, Ally Wollaston is in contention for the omnium going into the final points race.

"I last had a crack in the points race in the world champs in 2012 so it's more than 10 years on," Gate said immediately afterwards.

"It's such a special race and to be able to race like that I have to say a huge thanks to my coach Simon Finnel, he's coached me since, well, since I was half my age.

"A big thanks to my wife Kirsty at home too, looking after our two boys. It was my four-year-old boy Axle's birthday yesterday so it's nice to make it worthwhile."

The 32-year-old Gate won four gold medals at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In a remarkable run, he took out the points race, road race, individual pursuit and team pursuit. He also got fourth in the road time trial.