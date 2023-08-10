Business
1News

Marketing expert weighs in on McDonald's app deals controversy

38 mins ago

Users of the popular McDonald's app are calling out the restaurant after noticing some customers were getting cheaper "deals" than others.

Reports came in this week of some heavy users of the app paying more for their deals than others. The reasoning offered for this was those who use the app less were given better deals to tempt them back.

But the fast food giant said its pricing is fair, and it's all laid out in the Ts and Cs.

McDonald's said the price differences were due to the app’s "personalised deals".

"Due to the personalisation of our app, not all customers will see the same deals, and as an example, a deal may be offered to encourage the use of the app on the customer’s next visit.

"Macca’s app users earn points on every purchase and can redeem those points for food and other items, such as our current offer for a Sky Sports Fan Pass."

Marketing lecturer Marilyn Giroux told Seven Sharp that what McDonald’s is doing is "totally legal" and a "classic style of personalised pricing".

Personalised pricing is where a company takes users' data to understand their habits and come up with individual prices - hence the cheaper deals.

"It's part of dynamic pricing, but it’s even more personalised to the individual," Giroux said.

Corporations have been practising dynamic marketing for a number of years, with prices changing depending on the time, weather or what day it is.

Concert organisers and sports teams commonly use dynamic marketing.

"They would change the price based on demand, but what we’re seeing more are these aspects of personalised pricing.

"So they’re using your data in order to make a price that they think is going to attract you," Giroux said.

She said the rise in technology has given companies leeway to engage in these types of sales - which improve their bottom line.

"It could go very positive," Giroux said.

"For a lot of companies, it’s a way to drive sales so that they will actually give prices to people that are maybe not tempted to buy.

"It could be a way to get sales they normally might not get."

As for the ethics of personalised pricing, Giroux said that while it can be “a bit blurry” sometimes, “as long as they’re being transparent about the fact that they’re using personal data a company can do that no problem.”

New ZealandBusinessFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fake meat less healthy than traditional vegetarian food - study

Fake meat less healthy than traditional vegetarian food - study

A study by University of Auckland public health dietitian Leanne Young looked at the nutritional value and cost of plant-based products that mimic meat.

5:30pm

Zespri Kiwifruit recalled in US after listeria found in testing

Zespri Kiwifruit recalled in US after listeria found in testing

The company says the kiwifruit have been traced to two orchards.

12:14pm

2:06

Kinanomics: Kina causing ecosystem havoc could bring economic joy

Kinanomics: Kina causing ecosystem havoc could bring economic joy

Wed, Aug 9

3:01

KiwiSaver assets continue their rebound - survey

KiwiSaver assets continue their rebound - survey

Wed, Aug 9

Major bank records net profit of more than $1.5 billion

Major bank records net profit of more than $1.5 billion

Wed, Aug 9

Limited edition NZ honey for sale with eye-watering $2500 price tag

Limited edition NZ honey for sale with eye-watering $2500 price tag

Wed, Aug 9

5:55

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Paraglider injured after crashing in Cadrona Valley

Paraglider injured after crashing in Cadrona Valley

18 mins ago

Kiwi return to Wellington's Karori after 150-year absence

Kiwi return to Wellington's Karori after 150-year absence

38 mins ago

Marketing expert weighs in on McDonald's app deals controversy

4:12

Marketing expert weighs in on McDonald's app deals controversy

48 mins ago

Interislander warned ferry issues could prove fatal if not fixed

0:58

Interislander warned ferry issues could prove fatal if not fixed

53 mins ago

Benji Marshall hails sacrifice of Warriors during pandemic

2:09

Benji Marshall hails sacrifice of Warriors during pandemic

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

Sinha, who is performing at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, has given an update on his battle with Parkinson's disease.

4:22pm

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

The singer – whose career was resurrected by the 2012 Oscar-winning Searching for Sugar Man documentary – passed away weeks after his birthday.

3:46pm

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

1:22pm

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

12:04pm

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

9:05am