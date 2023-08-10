Jamie Joseph to return to lead Highlanders next year

The Highlanders have been given a significant boost by the return of former head coach Jamie Joseph on a four-year deal as a new director of rugby.

Joseph, currently preparing Japan for the World Cup, will return to the Highlanders for next year's Super Rugby Pacific competition. Current head coach Clarke Dermody will remain in his role.

In a statement, the Highlanders this afternoon said Joseph would lead the franchise's rugby programme, "including recruitment and retention of players, supporting the coaching group and mentoring the head coach".

Joseph had a tough few years when starting with the Highlanders in 2011 but led the franchise to its only championship win in 2015 before moving to Japan to lead the Brave Blossoms World Cup programme in 2017.

Japan impressed with their progressive play as host nation of the 2019 World Cup, making the quarter-finals for the first time before falling to eventual champions South Africa.

Former Highlanders teammate and coaching colleague Tony Brown played a big part in Japan's success alongside Joseph.

Joseph said of his move: “I view the role as a great opportunity to give back to the club and the region that means so much to me.

"I did my study at the University of Otago, played for Otago and my family have enjoyed being raised and schooled in Dunedin. I thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach of the Highlanders, so I am genuinely excited about returning to the south to offer my services to the club in 2024.

“I guess there are some similarities between the Highlanders and Japan.

Aaron Smith in action against the Reds in Dunedin in May - his final home match for the Highlanders. (Source: Photosport)

"When I first started with the Highlanders they were on a bit of a lean run but over time we were able to connect with the community and put together a successful team and coaching group. I can see no reason why that cannot be repeated. It was a bit the same when I first came to Japan - I knew we would have to galvanise the public behind the Brave Blossoms for the World Cup tournament to be a real success in Japan.

The key to that was always going to be a lot of hard work and a team playing a brand of rugby that folks could be proud of and excited by.”

Dermody said: “Whilst this a new position for the club it is common in other parts of the world. I see enormous value in having a proven and experienced world class coach like Jamie leading the overall rugby programme.The advice and direction he will bring is exciting from my perspective, I believe this is a positive step by the club and I am looking forward to working with him again”.

Dermody was appointed head coach last season after the departure of Aaron Mauger.

Joseph will add quality to a coaching group about to lose veteran halfback Aaron Smith after the World Cup. The Highlanders finished in ninth place this year - missing out on the Super Rugby playoffs.