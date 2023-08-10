Rugby
1News

Jamie Joseph to return to lead Highlanders next year

54 mins ago
Jamie Joseph

Jamie Joseph (Source: Photosport)

The Highlanders have been given a significant boost by the return of former head coach Jamie Joseph on a four-year deal as a new director of rugby.

Joseph, currently preparing Japan for the World Cup, will return to the Highlanders for next year's Super Rugby Pacific competition. Current head coach Clarke Dermody will remain in his role.

In a statement, the Highlanders this afternoon said Joseph would lead the franchise's rugby programme, "including recruitment and retention of players, supporting the coaching group and mentoring the head coach".

Joseph had a tough few years when starting with the Highlanders in 2011 but led the franchise to its only championship win in 2015 before moving to Japan to lead the Brave Blossoms World Cup programme in 2017.

Japan impressed with their progressive play as host nation of the 2019 World Cup, making the quarter-finals for the first time before falling to eventual champions South Africa.

Former Highlanders teammate and coaching colleague Tony Brown played a big part in Japan's success alongside Joseph.

Joseph said of his move: “I view the role as a great opportunity to give back to the club and the region that means so much to me.

"I did my study at the University of Otago, played for Otago and my family have enjoyed being raised and schooled in Dunedin. I thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach of the Highlanders, so I am genuinely excited about returning to the south to offer my services to the club in 2024.

“I guess there are some similarities between the Highlanders and Japan.

Aaron Smith in action against the Reds in Dunedin in May - his final home match for the Highlanders.

Aaron Smith in action against the Reds in Dunedin in May - his final home match for the Highlanders. (Source: Photosport)

"When I first started with the Highlanders they were on a bit of a lean run but over time we were able to connect with the community and put together a successful team and coaching group. I can see no reason why that cannot be repeated. It was a bit the same when I first came to Japan - I knew we would have to galvanise the public behind the Brave Blossoms for the World Cup tournament to be a real success in Japan.

The key to that was always going to be a lot of hard work and a team playing a brand of rugby that folks could be proud of and excited by.”

Dermody said: “Whilst this a new position for the club it is common in other parts of the world. I see enormous value in having a proven and experienced world class coach like Jamie leading the overall rugby programme.The advice and direction he will bring is exciting from my perspective, I believe this is a positive step by the club and I am looking forward to working with him again”.

Dermody was appointed head coach last season after the departure of Aaron Mauger.

Joseph will add quality to a coaching group about to lose veteran halfback Aaron Smith after the World Cup. The Highlanders finished in ninth place this year - missing out on the Super Rugby playoffs.

RugbyHighlanders

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ Super Rugby teams drop Adidas as kit maker

NZ Super Rugby teams drop Adidas as kit maker

Kiwi teams in both Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby Aupiki will instead be kitted by Australian apparel brand Classic who are promising heritage jerseys and expanded product ranges.

Wed, Jul 12

'Tremendous talent' - Aaron Smith on new All Black Cam Roigard

'Tremendous talent' - Aaron Smith on new All Black Cam Roigard

Smith told 1News at the squad's Mount Maunganui camp that he was looking forward to helping young halfback as well as learning from him.

Thu, Jun 22

Hansen: NRL more interesting than Super Rugby nowadays

Hansen: NRL more interesting than Super Rugby nowadays

Fri, Jun 16

Blues' good news on Barrett tempered by broken arm for Tuipulotu

Blues' good news on Barrett tempered by broken arm for Tuipulotu

Mon, Jun 5

Analysis: Chiefs remain hot favourites but don't count out Crusaders

Analysis: Chiefs remain hot favourites but don't count out Crusaders

Sun, Jun 4

Highlanders left to wait and see if they make Super playoffs

Highlanders left to wait and see if they make Super playoffs

Sat, Jun 3

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

23 mins ago

Seven NZ ambulances arrive in Ukraine after epic journey

Seven NZ ambulances arrive in Ukraine after epic journey

41 mins ago

Vic mushroom deaths: Beef wellington reportedly served at lunch

1:41

Vic mushroom deaths: Beef wellington reportedly served at lunch

44 mins ago

LIVE: Christopher Luxon speaks with media

LIVE: Christopher Luxon speaks with media

46 mins ago

Dickason thought 'kindest thing was for them to check out' - defence expert

Dickason thought 'kindest thing was for them to check out' - defence expert

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

Searching for Sugar Man star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81

The singer – whose career was resurrected by the 2012 Oscar-winning Searching for Sugar Man documentary – passed away weeks after his birthday.

1 min ago

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Their lawyer told Page Six the new allegations are of a "sexually charged environment" and failure to pay employees.

1:22pm

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

12:04pm

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

9:05am

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

5:00am