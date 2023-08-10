Football
Football Ferns head abroad for Olympic qualifying

6:21am
The Football Ferns celebrate Hannah Wilkinson's goal against Norway.

The Football Ferns celebrate Hannah Wilkinson's goal against Norway. (Source: Photosport)

The Football Ferns will play the rest of their year offshore as they chase the best possible preparation for Olympics qualifying.

Jitka Klimkova's side captivated New Zealand through their home World Cup, stunning heavyweights Norway for their first win at the tournament.

Three sellout home crowds willed the Ferns on in their bid to reach the knockout rounds but it wasn't to be, losing out to Norway on goal difference.

"It's been emotional. Everybody needed a few days off to take our time and recharge again," Klimkova told AAP.

"We inspired a nation with the way we played and that was one of our goals.

"When you realise how close you are to achieve another goal, to get out of your group ... it's tough. But I'm absolutely proud of what we have achieved."

A formal review will follow for the Football Ferns, but planning has already turned to their next assignment: the 2024 Paris Games.

The Olympic tournament is a slimmed down event, with only 12 nations, including one direct qualifier from Oceania from a qualifying event in February.

"That's our number one priority," Klimkova said.

Klimkova said New Zealand Football would put "performance and preparation" first, which would mean assembling the national team outside of New Zealand in upcoming international windows.

That will mean no chance for home Kiwi fans to rekindle their support this year.

"We want to keep inspiring our fans but it's just not going to happen in 2023," she said, saying it was likely they'd play four international games abroad.

The Matildas will also chase qualification starting with a Perth-hosted tournament in October.

With no team to support in the Women's World Cup, Klimkova, a former Czech international and Canberra United coach, has thrown her lot behind Australia.

"I know how much it means for the players to be home and you know, what would it mean for the Matildas," she said.

"They are playing well and I will keep cheering for them."

Klimkova's support follows that of New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who - in a shock move for a Kiwi PM - said he would be rooting for the Australians given they are co-hosting the tournament.

FootballFIFA World Cup

