Cars, bikes seized from Killer Beez after funeral procession

39 mins ago
Police seize a bike belonging to a member of the Killer Beez gang

Police seize a bike belonging to a member of the Killer Beez gang (Source: 1News)

Police have seized 14 vehicles and bikes from Killer Beez gang members in Auckland.

Inspector Rakana Cook said police executed 20 search warrants across Tāmaki Makaurau as part of an operation targeting unlawful behaviour following a funeral procession last month.

The search warrants were in Manurewa, Clover Park, Ōtara, Flat Bush, Half Moon Bay, Māngere, Rosehill and Papatoeto.

Cook said the bikes and vehicles seized have been responsible for "nuisance driving" in the community, including doing burnouts in public areas and driving dangerously.

On July 10, police were called to the funeral where a large number of gang members were in attendance.

"Police had clear expectations around how those involved needed to behave on the day and gang members were informed Police would respond to any issues.

The large gathering of bikes and vehicles affected parts of the Southern Motorway and several people were witnessed driving dangerously or in unroadworthy vehicles," Cook said.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for sustained loss of traction and is due to appear in Manukau District Court later this month.

A 28-year-old male was also arrested for dangerous driving, possession for supply of cannabis and possession of a weapon and will appear in Manukau District Court at a later date.

One other person was also arrested for an unrelated matter and a further two people were summonsed for dangerous driving.

