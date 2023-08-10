League
Benji Marshall hails sacrifice of Warriors during pandemic

51 mins ago

The Warriors were widely lauded, including by most NRL clubs, for the sacrifices they made while spending two years in Australia during the pandemic.

But only the West Tigers returned the favour, bringing one of their home games to New Zealand, with Saturday night’s clash at Hamilton Stadium sold out.

Today, young league fans in Huntly got the chance to get up close to their heroes, with students meeting the Tigers at Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga.

As to be expected, Kiwis legend Benji Marshall was the big favourite, only too happy to repay Kiwi fans and the Warriors after a tough few seasons.

“I don’t think it’s talked about enough how much effort that required for them to have to give up their lives here in New Zealand,” he said.

“Not only players, staff, fans, and sacrifice for the game to carry on, for us as a club makes us proud we can repay them.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster hoped it would be worth their while, off the pitch at least.

“I hope they make a dollar out of it cause it looks like it’s going to be a full house.”

