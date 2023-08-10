Armed police called over gun sighting at Paraparaumu property

One person has been taken into custody after armed police were called to reports of a person entering a Paraparaumu property with a gun.

A police spokesperson said officers were armed as a precaution and that no shots have been fired, nor had anybody been injured in the incident.

"Police responded to a report of four people entering a property, one with what was believed to be a firearm on Dale Road, Raumati South, around 8.35am," they said.

"One person has been taken into custody. Charges are being considered.

"Police are armed as a precaution. No shots have been fired or anyone injured.

"Enquiries are ongoing."