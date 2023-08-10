New Zealand
1News

Armed police called over gun sighting at Paraparaumu property

11:04am
A file image of a police officer with a rifle next to a police car.

A file image of a police officer with a rifle next to a police car. (Source: 1News)

One person has been taken into custody after armed police were called to reports of a person entering a Paraparaumu property with a gun.

A police spokesperson said officers were armed as a precaution and that no shots have been fired, nor had anybody been injured in the incident.

"Police responded to a report of four people entering a property, one with what was believed to be a firearm on Dale Road, Raumati South, around 8.35am," they said.

"One person has been taken into custody. Charges are being considered.

"Police are armed as a precaution. No shots have been fired or anyone injured.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cars, bikes seized from Killer Beez after funeral procession

Cars, bikes seized from Killer Beez after funeral procession

Police executed 20 search warrants across Auckland as part of an operation targeting unlawful behaviour following a funeral procession last month.

37 mins ago

Bill to improve sexual violence victims' rights introduced

Bill to improve sexual violence victims' rights introduced

It will increase the maximum penalty for sexual connection with a child, and give adult victims more control over their name suppression.

12:31pm

Dickason told expert that deleting searches was 'one of my OCD things'

Dickason told expert that deleting searches was 'one of my OCD things'

11:21am

2:16

Passengers spend night on board Interislander after steering issue

Passengers spend night on board Interislander after steering issue

8:09am

0:58

ACT pledges to abolish 'cultural background' principle in sentencing

ACT pledges to abolish 'cultural background' principle in sentencing

5:00am

7:55

Police name man who died after shooting at Auckland reserve

Police name man who died after shooting at Auckland reserve

5:56pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Ecuador presidential candidate shot and killed at campaign event

Ecuador presidential candidate shot and killed at campaign event

9 mins ago

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

37 mins ago

Cars, bikes seized from Killer Beez after funeral procession

Cars, bikes seized from Killer Beez after funeral procession

48 mins ago

Donald Trump claims to be victim of 'bogus' allegations

Donald Trump claims to be victim of 'bogus' allegations

12:31pm

Bill to improve sexual violence victims' rights introduced

Bill to improve sexual violence victims' rights introduced

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Lizzo accused by at least 6 more people of inappropriate behaviour

Their lawyer told Page Six the new allegations are of a "sexually charged environment" and failure to pay employees.

9 mins ago

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

The Band legend Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

His manager confirmed his passing in Los Angeles today.

12:04pm

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

Teen influencer Lil Tay dies aged 14

9:05am

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

5:00am

DJ Casper, creator of the Cha-Cha Slide, dies aged 58

DJ Casper, creator of the Cha-Cha Slide, dies aged 58

9:45pm