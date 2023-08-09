Woman supporting grandparents who are raising their grandchildren

This week’s ASB Good as Gold winner is dedicated to supporting grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

Donna Taylor does this through the charity Hibiscus Coast Grandparents Parenting Grandchildren Inc.

Know someone deserving of ASB Good as Gold? You can nominate someone here

She takes on various roles, from organising fundraising events and social gatherings to arranging uniforms, connecting people with the right support and essentials for the children, no matter the issue, she will find a solution.

Creating a large network of support people in the process, her efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Watch the heart-warming video above as Seven Sharp surprises this week's ASB Good as Gold winner.