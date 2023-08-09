New Zealand
What are the pros and cons of having pets in the workplace?

5:00am

Bringing furry friends to work comes with many pros and cons, according to professor Jarrod Haar from Massey University.

Haar said some benefits of having pets in the workplace can include increased productivity and decreased stress levels.

"Maybe you've got an idea you're mulling over [at work] and you can talk to your pet, he'll look at you on the side with big friendly eyes and you could think 'no maybe I haven't quite got it right' and then you think 'yeah that's it' and then you can pitch it to your boss."

Haar said some cons for pets in the workplace are things like allergies to animals and disruption to other workers.

"I think the biggest thing is having a discussion about what type of animals people would want but I suspect it's going to be a bit too difficult if you've got a big office but maybe if you work in a boutique organisation it'll be easier."

It comes after Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau had her dog banned from the mayoral office.

Whanau has been bringing her two-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier Teddy to work but the council’s lease agreement doesn't allow animals on the premises.

The mayor said Teddy will likely be sent to doggy daycare or to stay with family.

