Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

5:21pm

Former All Blacks great Tana Umaga left movie star Jason Momoa in awe as he gifted him one of his old playing jerseys.

Momoa continues to spend time in New Zealand after he arrived in the country to film Chief of War for Apple TV+ among other projects.

Today he posted a video of a meeting with Umaga where the pair exchanged gifts.

"Breakfast with a legend Truly one of my hero’s I look up to this beautiful man @tana_umaga13 So thankful for his gift. I wanted to spoil him with my ON THE ROAM @hdcollections AND HE BLOWS MY MIND Family heirloom @allblacks 2000. All my aloha j love u tana," Momoa captioned his Instagram video.

Momoa gave Umaga a Harley Davidson hoodie, while the Aquaman star was given a white All Blacks jersey with 14 on the back.

"I've got an old jersey of mine that has been sitting around," Umaga said as he handed over the top.

Momoa was blown away by the gift and couldn't wait to try it on.

"Holy s**t man!" he exclaimed as he took possession of the prized shirt.

Momoa celebrated his 44th birthday in style in Queenstown last week, filming himself taking a dip in a hot tub as snow fell.

"Happy birthday to me," he said.

"What the hell is going on. Look at that, August 1. Never in my life, 44 years, did I ever get in a hot tub.

"It’s snowing, baby!"

