Williamson back on top of Test batting ranks despite injury

10 mins ago
Kane Williamson celebrates after scoring a century against Sri Lanka in the first innings of the second Test.

Kane Williamson celebrates after scoring a century against Sri Lanka in the first innings of the second Test. (Source: Photosport)

Kane Williamson has returned to the top of the Test cricket batting ranks - despite not playing cricket for more than three months.

Williamson was a surprise feature in the latest ICC rankings released this week, taking the No.1 spot in the men's Test batsmen rankings ahead of the likes of Steve Smith and Australian teammates Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.

However, Williamson's promotion comes after almost four months on the sideline nursing a ruptured ACL he sustained playing in the IPL at the end of March.

In fact, his last Test match was earlier that month - an impressive 215 in New Zealand's only innings against Sri Lanka as they went on to win by an innings and 58 runs in Wellington.

The double-century did wrap a strong home summer for Williamson though who made 479 runs at 79.83, with two centuries and the Basin Reserve double-ton.

Williamson's elevation is the sixth time he has held the No.1 spot after first earning it in late 2015.

It adds to a positive week for the Black Caps limited overs captain, who earlier posted an update on his injury rehab with his daughter, Maggie, at home.

Williamson posted a video on social media of him taking "throwdowns" from his daughter at home.

“First competitive game back! Nice to have [bat] back in hand,” Williamson wrote.

In the video, he compliments Maggie on her "awesome throw" before blocking it, noting it "seamed in" after taking a sharp turn from hitting a floor rug.

The short update came after Williamson announced last month he hasn't shut the door on playing at this year's Cricket World Cup in October.

