New Zealand
1News

Taupō gang president has more than $1m worth of assets seized

8:25am
Midlands Rebels gang president's seized 2012 Harley Davidson Night Rod.

Midlands Rebels gang president's seized 2012 Harley Davidson Night Rod. (Source: NZ Police)

Police have seized $1.2 million worth of assets from Midlands Rebels gang president James Duff.

Detective Keith Kay said the items were seized following his arrest and subsequent conviction as part of Operation Ulysses, an investigation conducted by the Rotorua Organised Crime Unit in 2019.

"The Rotorua High Court has ordered the forfeiture of assets under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 (CPRA) from James Duff, who was sentenced late last year to 15 years in jail for his lead role in a drug distribution ring.

A Continental Chevrolet Impala was also seized in the wake of James Duff's conviction.

A Continental Chevrolet Impala was also seized in the wake of James Duff's conviction. (Source: NZ Police)

"He was convicted of 31 charges including the supply of methamphetamine, ecstasy, cannabis and LSD, unlawful possession of a firearm, perverting the course of justice and participation in an organised criminal group."

The forfeited assets include:

  • A 6.3 hectare lifestyle property in Wairakei, Taupō.
  • 2007 Holden Commodore Clubsport
  • 2013 Ford Ranger utility
  • Continental Chevrolet Impala
  • 2012 Harley Davidson Night Rod motorcycle
  • 2007 Harley Davidson V-Rod motorcycle
  • 2002 Harley Davidson V-Rod motorcycle
  • 2001 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle
  • Yamaha Waverunner Supercharged jet ski and trailer
  • More than $190,000 from bank accounts
  • 3 pieces of jewellery valued at nearly $35,000

Kay said the money and sale of the items will be put into the Proceeds of Crime Fund.

He said if the public know of anyone generating profit from crime, they are urged to contact police.

