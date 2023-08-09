Police pause search for missing hiker Michael MacGregor

Police have paused their search for missing hiker Michael MacGregor, failing to yield any further helpful information.

MacGregor was last seen at the Rocky Lookout in the Mount Holdsworth area north of Wellington at around 12.20pm on July 31. He failed to return from a hike.

Monday was the final day of tasked searching for police, but failed to yield "further helpful information".

Police say they are "now working to complete other inquiries".

MacGregor was last seen Monday, 31 July, wearing shorts, a hoody and potentially a hat.

Police said a cadaver dog search is likely to take place in the next one to two weeks, with the hopes of locating the man.

"With these at our disposal, we believe there is a solid chance of finding Michael," a police spokesperson said.

"Police are keeping Michael’s family across all developments, and our combined goal is to bring Michael back to his family."

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 105.