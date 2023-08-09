New Zealand
1News

Police pause search for missing hiker Michael MacGregor

5:36pm
Missing man Micheal McGregor

Missing man Micheal McGregor (Source: Supplied)

Police have paused their search for missing hiker Michael MacGregor, failing to yield any further helpful information.

MacGregor was last seen at the Rocky Lookout in the Mount Holdsworth area north of Wellington at around 12.20pm on July 31. He failed to return from a hike.

Monday was the final day of tasked searching for police, but failed to yield "further helpful information".

Police say they are "now working to complete other inquiries".

MacGregor was last seen Monday, 31 July, wearing shorts, a hoody and potentially a hat.

Police said a cadaver dog search is likely to take place in the next one to two weeks, with the hopes of locating the man.

"With these at our disposal, we believe there is a solid chance of finding Michael," a police spokesperson said.

"Police are keeping Michael’s family across all developments, and our combined goal is to bring Michael back to his family."

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 105.

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police, gang leaders try to defuse tension after Palmy shooting

Police, gang leaders try to defuse tension after Palmy shooting

Tension and violence in the region have escalated over the last few days after a Mob member was fatally shot.

4:33pm

Vehicle sought in Palmerston North homicide investigation

Vehicle sought in Palmerston North homicide investigation

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen a white 2005 Nissan Teana, registration HLQ924.

Tue, Aug 8

3 men with gang ties arrested in Manawatū amid police crackdown

3 men with gang ties arrested in Manawatū amid police crackdown

Tue, Aug 8

Police helicopter was used to find pair who died in Ruapehu crash

Police helicopter was used to find pair who died in Ruapehu crash

Tue, Aug 8

Palmerston North fatal shooting 'gang-related' - police

Palmerston North fatal shooting 'gang-related' - police

Mon, Aug 7

Young Māori physicist seeking to harness power of the stars

Young Māori physicist seeking to harness power of the stars

Sun, Aug 6

18:51

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

0 min ago

Florida Mega Millions player wins $2.6 billion jackpot

Florida Mega Millions player wins $2.6 billion jackpot

10 mins ago

Dunedin's Raylene Bates named Chef de Mission for 2024 Paralympics

Dunedin's Raylene Bates named Chef de Mission for 2024 Paralympics

17 mins ago

NSW wedding bus driver excused from court due to licence issues

NSW wedding bus driver excused from court due to licence issues

28 mins ago

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic Alabama city

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic Alabama city

41 mins ago

'Substantial' train delays in Akl after vehicle hits bridge

'Substantial' train delays in Akl after vehicle hits bridge

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

"I've got an old jersey of mine that has been sitting around," Tana Umaga said as he handed over the top.

5:21pm

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

11:33am

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am