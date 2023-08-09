Person crashes, steals car and drives wrong way up Akl motorway

Police have made an arrest after a stolen car spotted near Auckland Airport this morning led to a wild chase which included a carjacking on a busy motorway.

Inspector Daniel Meade said the incident began when a stolen SUV was sighted on Richard Pearse Drive, not far from Auckland Airport, around 9.05am.

He said police signalled the driver to stop but they took off at speed.

"It was later sighted in the Manurewa area when reports were made to police about the vehicle entering the Southern Motorway (SH1) going in the wrong direction near Hill Road," Meade said.

"Police began observing the vehicle’s movements and it was seen travelling onto the South-Western Motorway (SH20) before colliding with a truck near the Plunkett Road overbridge."

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver then exited the vehicle and carjacked a hatchback which had stopped near the crash. Meade said the hatchback driver was uninjured but shaken.

"Police observed this vehicle (the hatchback) travelling around the Māngere area at speed and spikes were successfully deployed.

"The vehicle re-entered SH20 in the wrong direction on Coronation Road, narrowly avoiding other motorists," Meade said, adding one other vehicle did sustain "minor damage".

"On one occasion the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to approach another vehicle but it drove off."

Police arrested the driver after blocking the hatchback in near the Walmsley Rd overbridge.

"It is incredibly fortunate no member of the public was seriously injured as a result of the driver’s reckless actions this morning," Meade said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 27-year-old is in custody and will be facing charges.