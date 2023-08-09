Rugby
1News

Opinion: All Blacks rolling the dice on Retallick, Whitelock and Weber

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
10:53am
Experienced All Blacks locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are both under injury clouds.

Experienced All Blacks locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are both under injury clouds. (Source: Photosport)

Brodie Retallick will travel to the World Cup with a ruptured posterior cruciate ligament while Sam Whitelock will go with a dodgy Achilles – spin it anyway you like but in taking only four locks to France the All Blacks are rolling the dice.

The odd thing about Ian Foster taking 18 forwards and 15 backs is that he could easily have taken a fifth lock – the highly-regarded Josh Lord - along with Retallick, Whitelock, Sam Barrett and Tupou Vai’i, making it a 19/14 split which South Africa and England have gone for. Ireland and France have yet to name their squads.

Either Caleb Clarke or Emoni Narawa could have made way for Lord, as the All Blacks appear well resourced in terms of wings with the in-form Leicester Fainga’anuku, Mark Telea and Will Jordan named.

Do they need both Clarke and rookie Narawa? The latter could provide a surprise factor a la Nehe Milner-Skudder in the United Kingdom in 2015 but while there is no doubting his power when he’s in form, Clarke, in particular, appears fortunate to make the 33-man squad.

It’s odd, too, that Lord hasn’t been included as injury cover like halfback Brad Weber, loose forward Samipeni Finau and uncapped hooker George Bell, a trio that will travel and train separately to the squad as per World Rugby protocols.

Should Whitelock hurt himself in the sold-out warm-up Test against South Africa at Twickenham on August 26, Lord would presumably hop on a plane, but that would leave the All Blacks seriously light at lock for the opener against France in Paris on September 9 given Retallick won’t be available until the third pool game against Italy on September 30.

Loose forward Shannon Frizell can cover lock but he is hitting such heights in the No.6 jersey it would be a backwards step to force him into the second row.

Similarly, Finau could do a job there if required, but the important games will require specialists in this area as France, South Africa and Ireland will field huge packs worthy of total respect and commitment.

Scott Barrett, for instance, appeared to be the answer at blindside flanker last year but such is his form at lock in 2023 the selectors have likely firmly closed the door on that option.

And then there’s Weber – travelling as cover but worthy of much more than that.

Brad Weber leads the Chiefs out for their Super Rugby final defeat to the Crusaders in June.

Brad Weber leads the Chiefs out for their Super Rugby final defeat to the Crusaders in June. (Source: Photosport)

All things going to plan, Finlay Christie and Cam Roigard will likely start and finish respectively in the All Blacks’ final pool game against Uruguay on October 6 as the selectors will want to keep Aaron Smith safe for the quarter-final a week later, but they can’t protect him completely.

What happens, for instance, if Smith pulls a hamstring at training during that week?

Would the selectors back the inexperienced Christie and Roigard to do the job against the defending champion Springboks or world No.1 Ireland in the quarter-final?

No chance – Weber would likely be quickly drafted in as the starting No.9, but that begs the question: why is there no room for him in the squad?

Sir Steve Hansen feels there’s no risk in taking Retallick due to the 32-year-old’s experience and quality. That's probably true but the 34-year-old Whitelock’s Achilles remains an unknown quantity.

After the 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat to England, Hansen expressed regret over several decisions, including not selecting the ultra-consistent Ben Smith, who was playing in his final tournament.

This selection group, headed by Foster, has been notoriously risk averse so they’ve picked an odd time to gamble ahead of their last hurrah.

RugbyAll BlacksRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

World Cup: Kolisi captains Boks, Pollard, Am and de Jager miss out

World Cup: Kolisi captains Boks, Pollard, Am and de Jager miss out

First-five Handre Pollard was among a trio of winners from four years ago to miss out and leave the Springboks with questions in key areas.

8:14am

0:21

All Blacks lend a helping hand in cyclone-ravaged Hawke's Bay

All Blacks lend a helping hand in cyclone-ravaged Hawke's Bay

Before they head off to France for the World Cup, the All Blacks were out and about helping communities rebuild.

7:20pm

0:44

Full video: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

Full video: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

Mon, Aug 7

Opinion: Deadly Mo'unga shows why he's at the peak of his powers

Opinion: Deadly Mo'unga shows why he's at the peak of his powers

Sun, Aug 6

Analysis: TVNZ rugby gurus predict All Blacks' World Cup squad

Analysis: TVNZ rugby gurus predict All Blacks' World Cup squad

Sun, Aug 6

World Cup scare as All Blacks await news on Retallick's knee injury

World Cup scare as All Blacks await news on Retallick's knee injury

Sat, Aug 5

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Luxon's plan to ban phones at school is unworkable - principals

7:22

Luxon's plan to ban phones at school is unworkable - principals

27 mins ago

Trent Boult returns to Black Caps for ODI series against England

2:04

Trent Boult returns to Black Caps for ODI series against England

47 mins ago

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

47 mins ago

Dickason trial: Expert questioned on view killings weren’t act of anger

Dickason trial: Expert questioned on view killings weren’t act of anger

57 mins ago

Person crashes, steals car and drives wrong way up Akl motorway

Person crashes, steals car and drives wrong way up Akl motorway

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

47 mins ago

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The sentence brings an end to a dramatic trial that created a cultural firestorm in the hip-hop community.

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

1:26pm