Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

An off-duty Counties Manukau police officer who drunkenly smashed a supermarket window wasn't charged over the incident.

In a statement released by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) yesterday, it was revealed that on February 22, 2022, police were called to reports a supermarket window had been broken around 2am.

Shortly after their arrival, police found a man injured from the broken glass. He was drunk and resisted attempts to administer first aid.

It was soon established the man was an off-duty Counties Manukau police officer who was waiting for a Covid-19 test result, "therefore breaching Ministry of Health guidelines," the IPCA report states.

The officer took responsibility for his actions and was not criminally charged for the broken window.

ADVERTISEMENT

"An employment process established the officer had breached their Code of Conduct."

The police watchdog said they were "satisfied" with the police's actions and outcome.

Police have been approached for comment.