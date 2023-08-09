World
Man jailed for trying to import 15kg of meth into Australia

A tube of the meth. (Source: Australian Federal Police)

A man has been jailed in Australia after trying to import 15.3kg of methamphetamine from the United States.

He faces five years and six months in prison, with a non-parole period of three years.

The drugs were detected by US authorities before the consignment arrived in Australia, police explained.

"US authorities examined the consignment described as blueprints prior to it arriving in Australia, and discovered 15.3kg of the drug, with an estimated street value of over $13 million (NZ$14 million)," a police statement today said.

"US authorities removed the meth from the shipment, and AFP investigators undertook a controlled delivery to its intended address in the western Sydney suburb of Jordan Springs.

"Investigators found evidence that suggested the recipient was a member of an Australian-based criminal syndicate as he was arrested at his home after taking delivery of the consignment.

"It was alleged he was paid to have his personal information recorded on the consignment in an attempt to avoid other, more-senior syndicate members coming to the attention of police."

Last year, the man pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

"To people who think methamphetamine may be harmless, the AFP estimates this seizure has saved the community more than $4 million in drug-related harm, including associated crime, healthcare and loss of productivity," Command Kate Ferry said.

