Business
1News

Limited edition NZ honey for sale with eye-watering $2500 price tag

10:57am
A thousand jars of limited edition Kiwi honey are available with an eyewatering $2500 price tag per jar.

A thousand jars of limited edition Kiwi honey are available with an eyewatering $2500 price tag per jar. (Source: Supplied)

A thousand jars of limited edition Kiwi honey are available with an eye-watering $2500 price tag per jar.

The True Honey Co. has toppled its own record, harvesting a mānuka honey that has achieved the highest grade ever documented.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, the company's founder Jim McMillan said it's the world's most potent mānuka honey and it's taken 10 years to perfect.

"It's the first batch that we've ever made of a mānuka honey of that strength or potency."

McMillan said the reason this honey is so special is due to an organic compound called methylglyoxal (MGO).

"This honey contains 2050 milligrams per kilogram of methylglyoxal in it so it's the highest potency ever made in the world so that's what makes it I guess different and unique.

"You might go into the supermarket and see maybe like a mānuka honey for $20 or something but it'll be 100 MGO or a 50 MGO or a 200 MGO so that means it's got 200mg per kg whereas this honey's got 2050mg of the key active ingredient."

He said there's a long list of health benefits associated with mānuka honey and the higher the MGO, the better.

Asked what kinds of people are shelling out $2500 for honey, McMillan said it's usually "very affluent individuals".

"People with a very strong interest in natural products and the benefits for their health and well-being.

"For example, we've had an individual in the UAE purchase 60 for himself just for his everyday consumption, it's also quite commonly used for high-end corporate gifting."

Each jar is sealed with a hand-turned native timber lid and is stocked at prestige retailers like Harrods and Selfridges, as well as The True Honey Co.'s online store.

McMillan said demand for the Rare Harvest 2050 MGO has already exceeded expectations.

New ZealandHealthFood and DrinkBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

The Finance Minister says it would also mean no space industry nor game development sector.

4:33pm

Ministers should be able to override health regulatory bodies - ACT

Ministers should be able to override health regulatory bodies - ACT

The party's health spokeswoman and deputy leader Brooke van Velden says the health system is "on life support".

1:00pm

NZ's first IKEA one step closer as 'vital' project takes shape

NZ's first IKEA one step closer as 'vital' project takes shape

Tue, Aug 8

Woman dies after reportedly being dropped from stretcher at hospital

Woman dies after reportedly being dropped from stretcher at hospital

Tue, Aug 8

Frustration at insurer's refusal to fully fund incontinence treatment

Frustration at insurer's refusal to fully fund incontinence treatment

Tue, Aug 8

10:03

ED sees 'tragic cases' because dentists too expensive - doctor

ED sees 'tragic cases' because dentists too expensive - doctor

Tue, Aug 8

7:45

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Luxon's plan to ban phones at school is unworkable - principals

7:22

Luxon's plan to ban phones at school is unworkable - principals

27 mins ago

Trent Boult returns to Black Caps for ODI series against England

2:04

Trent Boult returns to Black Caps for ODI series against England

47 mins ago

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

47 mins ago

Dickason trial: Expert questioned on view killings weren’t act of anger

Dickason trial: Expert questioned on view killings weren’t act of anger

57 mins ago

Person crashes, steals car and drives wrong way up Akl motorway

Person crashes, steals car and drives wrong way up Akl motorway

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

47 mins ago

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The sentence brings an end to a dramatic trial that created a cultural firestorm in the hip-hop community.

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

1:26pm