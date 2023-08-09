Limited edition NZ honey for sale with eye-watering $2500 price tag

A thousand jars of limited edition Kiwi honey are available with an eye-watering $2500 price tag per jar.

The True Honey Co. has toppled its own record, harvesting a mānuka honey that has achieved the highest grade ever documented.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, the company's founder Jim McMillan said it's the world's most potent mānuka honey and it's taken 10 years to perfect.

"It's the first batch that we've ever made of a mānuka honey of that strength or potency."

McMillan said the reason this honey is so special is due to an organic compound called methylglyoxal (MGO).

"This honey contains 2050 milligrams per kilogram of methylglyoxal in it so it's the highest potency ever made in the world so that's what makes it I guess different and unique.

"You might go into the supermarket and see maybe like a mānuka honey for $20 or something but it'll be 100 MGO or a 50 MGO or a 200 MGO so that means it's got 200mg per kg whereas this honey's got 2050mg of the key active ingredient."

He said there's a long list of health benefits associated with mānuka honey and the higher the MGO, the better.

Asked what kinds of people are shelling out $2500 for honey, McMillan said it's usually "very affluent individuals".

"People with a very strong interest in natural products and the benefits for their health and well-being.

"For example, we've had an individual in the UAE purchase 60 for himself just for his everyday consumption, it's also quite commonly used for high-end corporate gifting."

Each jar is sealed with a hand-turned native timber lid and is stocked at prestige retailers like Harrods and Selfridges, as well as The True Honey Co.'s online store.

McMillan said demand for the Rare Harvest 2050 MGO has already exceeded expectations.