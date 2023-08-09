New Zealand
1News

Desert Rd murder: Meth cook turned killer jailed

By Jordan Lane, Digital Reporter
12:43pm
Zhicheng Gu in court today.

Zhicheng Gu in court today. (Source: 1News)

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of Ricky Wang in 2017.

Wang, also known as Bao Chang Wang, was never reported missing in New Zealand. His family believed he had travelled overseas.

His remains were found in a shallow grave covered in concrete near the Desert Rd in 2020.

Zhicheng Gu, 31, was found guilty of murder by a jury for his role in the death.

Justice Simon Moore today sentenced Gu to life imprisonment with a minimum of 13 years, eight months before he can apply for parole.

'A plan was hatched'

Ricky Wang.

Ricky Wang. (Source: NZ Police)

A near-full public gallery at Auckland High Court heard details of the killing today.

Gu was involved in a methamphetamine syndicate, Justice Moore said. Wang was also involved in the syndicate.

Gu's role was to make methamphetamine from imported ingredients, he said.

Jianqi Zhao, who Justice Moore described as "the boss", heard Wang planned to kidnap or rob him.

"A plan was hatched to confront, and if necessary, kill Mr Wang," Justice Moore said.

On August 19, 2017, Wang was lured to a clandestine methamphetamine lab in Massey under "some pretext relating to the business".

When he arrived, he was confronted by men holding guns and tied to a chair in the lounge.

"There was some evidence at trial that Mr Wang initially thought it was a joke," Justice Moore said today.

"But, [he] soon recognised these men meant business."

Gu and fellow henchman Gaoxiang Yu left the room at one point, and discussed the "plan to kill Mr Wang if it came to that".

"Between you, you agreed on a hand signal that would be a prompt or a cue to put the plan into effect," Justice Moore said.

As part of the plan, Yu would put a towel over Wang's mouth to muffle his cries.

Wang was given methamphetamine and then Gu gave Yu the signal, Justice Moore said.

"He walked behind Mr Wang and covered his mouth. At that point, you began to stab Wang," Justice Moore said.

The next day, the search began for suitable place to bury Wang.

"In the meantime, his body was covered in ice and placed in the bathtub," Justice Moore said.

Later, a chest freezer was bought to put Wang's body in, as it was beginning to decompose.

Wang was eventually buried in a shallow grave covered with concrete near the Desert Rd in the central North Island.

It wasn't until another associate of the syndicate was arrested on drug charges that the killing came to light.

'Heart-wrenching'

Zhao and Yu both pleaded guilty, while Gu defended the charge. He was found guilty at trial.

Wang's father suffered a heart attack when he heard the news of his son's death, Justice Moore said, noting the "devastating and enduring affect" of Gu's actions on those close to Wang.

Justice Moore also referenced "heart-wrenching" letters from members of Gu's family, describing Gu as the family's "backbone".

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

Searches for the missing real estate agent were done by foot on farmland in Greenpark yesterday.

27 mins ago

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

The officer took responsibility for his actions and was not criminally charged for the broken window.

52 mins ago

Final witness in Lauren Dickason murder trial gives evidence

Final witness in Lauren Dickason murder trial gives evidence

2:12pm

Dickason trial: Expert questioned on view killings weren't act of anger

Dickason trial: Expert questioned on view killings weren't act of anger

11:33am

Person crashes, steals car and drives wrong way up Akl motorway

Person crashes, steals car and drives wrong way up Akl motorway

11:23am

Govt to almost triple Hauraki Gulf marine protection areas

Govt to almost triple Hauraki Gulf marine protection areas

10:32am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Five injured in 'serious' two-vehicle crash in Waikato

Five injured in 'serious' two-vehicle crash in Waikato

16 mins ago

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

2:05

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

27 mins ago

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

37 mins ago

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

52 mins ago

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

11:33am

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The sentence brings an end to a dramatic trial that created a cultural firestorm in the hip-hop community.

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Tue, Aug 8