Campion College to make kapa haka debut at Tamararo Festival

Campion College will compete for the first time at the Tamararo Kapa Haka Festival in what will be the festival's 70th anniversary.

Student Jacqueline Te Kani Nankivell said the idea to establish a kapa haka to perform at the regionals came about last year. She said fellow student, and the group's kaitātaki tāne, Kingitanga Tamatea, and their teacher saw the potential for the school to represent at the festival.

“Kia hoki ki ngā mahi a Tānerore me Hinerēhia, te hoki ki ngā hītori, ngā kōrero tuku iho a rāua, a aua tīpuna rā’ (We are returning to the practices of Tānerore and Hinerēhia, and learning their histories).”

Non-Māori make up a third of the school’s kapa haka, but Te Kani Nankivell says they are determined to compete.

“Ko te mea whakahirahira ki au, ka taea te tūhono i ngā iwi taketake rerekē... ko a mātou whanaunga nō Whītī, nō Tonga, anō hoki kua ū ētahi o ngā Pākehā, tauira Māori ki roto i tā mātou rōpū” (What's important to me is that we’ll be able to connect with other ethnicities... like our relations from Fiji, from Tonga, and Pākehā and other Māori students have also found a place in our group).”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kia taea ai rātou te mārama ki ngā kōrero tuku iho e pā ana ki tō mātou rohe, e pā ana ki a mātou ngāi Māori, ā, te tūhono i ngā iwi taketake rerekē mai tēnei kaupapa te kapa haka (So they can understand the stories of this region, the local Māori history, and will be able to make that connection with kapa haka).”

Tamatea said he's proud of the group and the best thing about their members is the determination and effort they put into performing.

“Ko ngā mea pai, ngā tamariki i tae mai ki roto i tēnei kaupapa... i hāti rātou (My favourite part was seeing these kids really getting involved... they were hearty).”

The group is set to perform at the Tamararo Kapa Haka Festival this November.

By Kataraina Anneff, Maika Akroyd