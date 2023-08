Three tickets shared Lotto First Division's top prize in tonight's draw.

Each ticket won $333,333.

Lotto's $30 million Powerball jackpot wasn't struck again and has rolled over.

The winning numbers were, 13, 40, 35, 14, 04, 34 Bonus 15 Powerball 07.

Another 15 tickets struck it lucky in Lotto's Second Division. Each of those tickets won $28,954.

Strike's top prize wasn't won this week and will also roll over.

The winning Strike numbers were 13, 40, 35, 14.