A police helicopter was used to find a pair who died in a Ruapehu crash late last month.

The pair were today named by police as Igor and Iwona Drecki of Porirua.

They were initially reported missing by family on July 27, prompting a search of roads in the Ruapehu area.

"Their vehicle was located off State Highway 4 at Horopito on July 28, and the pair were sadly deceased," a police spokesperson said.

The deaths have been referred to the coroner.