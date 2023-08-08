Business
NZ's first IKEA one step closer as 'vital' project takes shape

18 mins ago
IKEA will develop a massive warehouse close to Auckland Airport as the world's largest home furnishing retailer gears up for its 2025 launch in New Zealand.

The 20,000sq metre warehouse will become "vital" to the company's operations and is going to be developed at The Landing Business Park in Māngere — approximately 15km from its first store being built at Sylvia Park.

There would be 19,600sq metres of warehouse space alongside 500 square metres of office space at the new "purpose-built" facility.

IKEA's market expansion manager Fabian Winterbine said: "Construction has begun on our store at Sylvia Park, and it’s fantastic to now progress further in bringing the IKEA range to New Zealand by securing a purpose-built warehouse.

"This warehouse will support both the IKEA store and e-commerce, ensuring IKEA products are in strong supply, available and accessible for the many New Zealanders."

The warehouse, big enough to house over 403,000 BILLY bookcases, is expected to be operational in early 2025, ready to support IKEA's opening to customers in late 2025.

Winterbine continued: "Already home to some of the world’s largest logistics companies, and with the infrastructure and facilities to meet our needs, The Landing Business Park is the perfect location for our first ever IKEA warehouse in New Zealand.”

Auckland Airport's property development head Daniel Byrne said IKEA's entry into New Zealand was "long-awaited".

"We’re excited to have been selected as IKEA’s development partner and to be playing a part in their long-awaited entry to the New Zealand market," he said.

"As a leading global brand, IKEA will be a great addition to The Landing Business Park, further enhancing the strength of our industrial and logistics portfolio."

The retailer's lease term with Auckland Airport is 10 years, according to a spokesperson.

"The site for the IKEA warehouse is currently vacant. No building currently exists on the site – it is being purpose-built brand new for IKEA," they said.

"Approximately 35 roles for co-workers for our warehouse will be advertised initially. We will be looking to recruit the majority of the New Zealand team from local talent."

