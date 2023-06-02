Business
IKEA: What you need to know about NZ's first store

8:23am
Come late 2025, New Zealand's first IKEA store will open at Auckland's Sylvia Park, offering its famous flat pack furniture to Kiwis.

Operating in 31 markets and founded in 1943, the IKEA brand is operated by several companies with different owners.

The New Zealand operation is run by Ingka Group, which represents about 90% of IKEA stores.

The Auckland store will be around 34,000m2 in size, and will have three floors - a ground-level carpark and the store over two levels.

It will have standalone entry and exit points, and will be connected to the rest of the Sylvia Park precinct.

It will feature a restaurant and bistro and will serve its famous meatballs and hot dogs.

It will have solar panels, EV chargers in the carpark, and 100% LED lighting.

Online shopping will also be available.

The store is expected to open in late 2025.

Mirja Viinanen, chief executive of IKEA in Australia and NZ, said it will be "showcasing the latest design and home furnishing solutions to help create a better life at home".

