Dog lies on golf cart accelerator, runs over girl, 4, in US

A four-year-old girl was run over by a golf cart in the US after a dog lay down on the vehicle's accelerator.

"Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident," the local fire department said.

The accident happened over the weekend in Michigan, at a "Blues, Brews, and BBQ" event.

The fire department's arson dog Bella was sitting on the golf cart's seat.

"She jumped onto the floor and laid down, laying across the accelerator pedal," the fire chief said on Facebook.

"This caused the cart to lunge forward and the firefighters reacted quickly to try to steer the cart away from any people and toward the tents that the fire department were occupying.

"Unfortunately before the firefighters could bring the cart to a stop and remove the key from the vehicle, it struck a four-year-old girl and the passenger side front tire ran over her left leg."

The girl was immediately checked for injuries, but none were obvious, although she was visibly shaken.

"Within 10 minutes of the incident [the girl] was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house," the fire chief said.