New Zealand
All Blacks lend a helping hand in cyclone-ravaged Hawke's Bay

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
7:20pm

Flood-affected Hawke’s Bay residents received some much-needed helping hands today.

The All Blacks traded tackling bags for spades and diggers before they head off for the Rugby World Cup.

Powhiri in Tangoio looks a little different these days.

The All Blacks were welcomed onto a neighbouring home of the Tangoio Marae as they continue to rebuild their wharenui after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The team helped clean up some of the silt and damaged properties.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith said it was a special moment for the team to give back.

“They haven't asked for as much help as they probably need and it's a lot more devastating than what I thought, so it's good to just be here do our little part and it's so good for the boys' connection and just trying to get tighter as a team,” Smith said.

1News met Tangoio resident Hoani Taurima clearing out his flood-damaged home beside the marae five months ago.

“My situation is long, hard, tough, I have a broken feeling,” Taurima said.

“Our whanau house of over 60 years, I had to pull it down in the end.

“Just like the All Blacks they've got a lot of work to do to bring that World Cup home and we have a lot of work in this valley, our marae, and our houses,” Taurima said.

His house now sits on Category 3 land and can't be rebuilt in the same location. It's a similar situation for the marae.

Joe Taylor helped carve the wharenui and said it was built with joy.

“The smiles from everyone chipping in today takes me back to the day it was built,” Taylor said.

The All Blacks will have one last training session in Napier tomorrow before they fly to Europe next week.

