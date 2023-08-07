Business
1News

TSB to close seven branches as 'digital services evolve'

25 mins ago
TSB bank is set to close seven branches across the country. (Source: Google Maps).

TSB bank is set to close seven branches across the country. (Source: Google Maps).

TSB is set to close seven branches across the country.

The bank's acting chief executive Gordon Davidson told 1News the closures are a result of changes to the business.

"Like all banks, we’re seeing more customers choose to bank online rather than in person, and with that, their expectations of digital products and services are quickly evolving.

"The changes we’re making to how we operate, which include some changes to our branch network, will enable us to put further investment and focus into developing smarter products to better meet our customers’ needs."

Davidson said Ōpunake, Eltham, Newmarket, NorthWest, Napier, Nelson and Palmerston North branches will close by October 2.

"We are working with our affected people to find new opportunities across the bank wherever possible.

"We recognise that any change can be difficult. These decisions have not been made lightly, and we’re working hard to ensure our people and customers are proactively informed and supported. 

"We have been encouraged by our people’s understanding of the need for change as we digitally transform our business to continue delivering easily accessible, intuitive products and services for our customers and achieve our goal to be the easiest bank to deal with."

New ZealandBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Northland iwi leaders highly critical of Crown-owned company

Northland iwi leaders highly critical of Crown-owned company

Tupu Tonu - described as "tone-deaf" - is in charge of buying assets that will eventually be offered to Ngāpuhi in a Treaty settlement.

Fri, Aug 4

2:07

Bakery owner sending friends to buy supermarket eggs amid shortage

Bakery owner sending friends to buy supermarket eggs amid shortage

Sun Hoon Kim says his bakery uses over 1000 eggs a week but their supplier can't meet demand.

Fri, Aug 4

7:29

Auckland mayor explains vision to transform port's 'waste land'

Auckland mayor explains vision to transform port's 'waste land'

Thu, Aug 3

2:13

Rotorua woman's new lease on life after brain injury

Rotorua woman's new lease on life after brain injury

Thu, Aug 3

3:56

Mitre 10 owner fined $500k over anti-competitive land covenant

Mitre 10 owner fined $500k over anti-competitive land covenant

Tue, Aug 1

Property listings up despite fewer new listings in July - report

Property listings up despite fewer new listings in July - report

Tue, Aug 1

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Public can have 'confidence' Govt 'doing something' about crime - Hipkins

Public can have 'confidence' Govt 'doing something' about crime - Hipkins

16 mins ago

BREAKING

LIVE: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

LIVE: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

25 mins ago

TSB to close seven branches as 'digital services evolve'

TSB to close seven branches as 'digital services evolve'

42 mins ago

A history of Auckland harbour crossings that didn't make the cut

4:37

A history of Auckland harbour crossings that didn't make the cut

43 mins ago

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Writer, director and executive producer Greta Gerwig helmed the film starring Margot Robbie as the titular character.

3:55pm

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

The drama will be the first off-camera joint project for the couple as part of their massive deal with the streaming service.

11:15am

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

6:20pm

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Sun, Aug 6

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Sun, Aug 6