TSB to close seven branches as 'digital services evolve'

TSB is set to close seven branches across the country.

The bank's acting chief executive Gordon Davidson told 1News the closures are a result of changes to the business.

"Like all banks, we’re seeing more customers choose to bank online rather than in person, and with that, their expectations of digital products and services are quickly evolving.

"The changes we’re making to how we operate, which include some changes to our branch network, will enable us to put further investment and focus into developing smarter products to better meet our customers’ needs."

Davidson said Ōpunake, Eltham, Newmarket, NorthWest, Napier, Nelson and Palmerston North branches will close by October 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are working with our affected people to find new opportunities across the bank wherever possible.

"We recognise that any change can be difficult. These decisions have not been made lightly, and we’re working hard to ensure our people and customers are proactively informed and supported.

"We have been encouraged by our people’s understanding of the need for change as we digitally transform our business to continue delivering easily accessible, intuitive products and services for our customers and achieve our goal to be the easiest bank to deal with."