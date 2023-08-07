New Zealand
1News

Stunning video shows sun rising over foggy Auckland

By Kendall Hutt, Daily Editor
8:42am

It's been a foggy start to the day in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch, while parts of the South Island can expect some snow.

Auckland's CBD was still shrouded in fog as of 8.30am, with MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen telling 1News there was a "big layer of cloud overtop" the city earlier as well.

She said the city's airport had seen "a little bit" of fog earlier this morning, while "thick" fog had blanketed the northwest suburb of Whenuapai.

In Hamilton the fog was expected to clear mid to late morning, while Christchurch had some fog earlier which had since lifted to a layer of low cloud.

Owen said the low cloud layer could linger in the Garden City or conditions could drop back into fog.

Fog in Hamilton on Monday.

Fog in Hamilton on Monday. (Source: Breakfast)

She said this should begin to clear throughout the morning and in good news there is "clear skies above that".

For Wellington and Dunedin, there was just some cloud around, Owen said.

She said Auckland is in for a high of 15C today and an overnight low of 7C, while Hamilton can expect a high of 14C and a low of 5C.

It will be a cloudy day in Hamilton with one or two showers.

The sun rising in foggy Christchurch on Monday.

The sun rising in foggy Christchurch on Monday. (Source: Breakfast)

However, it will be a bit chillier in Christchurch, Owen said, with a high of 16C but a "chilly" overnight low of 0C. There could be frost as a result.

The Garden City will see fine breaks today with a little bit of cloud late in the afternoon and there could be "a shower or two".

Meanwhile, snow to fairly low levels are expected in parts of the South Island.

Snow as low as 300 to 400m is expected in Southland and Clutha, while snow as low as 400 to 500m is expected for Dunedin, Otago and the Queenstown Lakes area, Owen said.

There are several road snowfall warnings in place.

Owen said the snow was thanks to a bit of a "cold outbreak" moving up the country.

