Ex-Lostprophets singer and paedophile Ian Watkins stabbed in jail

Ian Watkins, the former lead singer of Welsh rockband Lostprophets who is serving a 29-year prison term for a string of sickening sex crimes, has been stabbed in prison.

According to the Mirror, Watkins was attacked by three other inmates at HMP Wakefield. He was stabbed and beaten after being taken hostage and is fighting for life in hospital.

"He was found by officers after being held hostage and battered on Saturday morning," a source told the Mirror.

"He’s in a life-threatening condition and there are fears he could die. If he survives, he’ll have been very lucky."

He was jailed in 2013 for a string of sex offences, including the attempted rape of a fan's baby.

He was caught after police searched his home on a drugs warrant and found material on on his electronic devices.