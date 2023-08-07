World
1News

Ex-Lostprophets singer and paedophile Ian Watkins stabbed in jail

7:19pm
Ian Watkins, Lostprophets

Ian Watkins, Lostprophets (Source: Supplied)

Ian Watkins, the former lead singer of Welsh rockband Lostprophets who is serving a 29-year prison term for a string of sickening sex crimes, has been stabbed in prison.

According to the Mirror, Watkins was attacked by three other inmates at HMP Wakefield. He was stabbed and beaten after being taken hostage and is fighting for life in hospital.

"He was found by officers after being held hostage and battered on Saturday morning," a source told the Mirror.

"He’s in a life-threatening condition and there are fears he could die. If he survives, he’ll have been very lucky."

He was jailed in 2013 for a string of sex offences, including the attempted rape of a fan's baby.

He was caught after police searched his home on a drugs warrant and found material on on his electronic devices.

WorldCrime and JusticeUK and EuropeMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Melbourne man to stand trial accused of keeping a slave

Melbourne man to stand trial accused of keeping a slave

A woman was allegedly kept as a slave for seven months at a home in suburban Melbourne.

59 mins ago

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

For two decades, the family of slain teenager Michelle Bright was tormented by thoughts of her killer being free.

4:28pm

Fatal Vic party: Children present but didn't eat deadly mushrooms

Fatal Vic party: Children present but didn't eat deadly mushrooms

3:07pm

1:41

'Poor babies': Spider monkeys rescued from Texas smuggling ordeal

'Poor babies': Spider monkeys rescued from Texas smuggling ordeal

1:24pm

0:17

US woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee every day

US woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee every day

11:02am

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Sun, Aug 6

1:38

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

NZ Football pushing new initiatives as World Cup fever rolls on

3:48

NZ Football pushing new initiatives as World Cup fever rolls on

25 mins ago

Daughter-in-law cook a suspect in Vic mushroom deaths

1:41

Daughter-in-law cook a suspect in Vic mushroom deaths

30 mins ago

BREAKING

Retallick to miss at least first two World Cup games with knee injury

Retallick to miss at least first two World Cup games with knee injury

40 mins ago

New drone driven by 'potential game changer' solar tech

2:09

New drone driven by 'potential game changer' solar tech

59 mins ago

Melbourne man to stand trial accused of keeping a slave

Melbourne man to stand trial accused of keeping a slave

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Writer, director and executive producer Greta Gerwig helmed the film starring Margot Robbie as the titular character.

3:55pm

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

The drama will be the first off-camera joint project for the couple as part of their massive deal with the streaming service.

11:15am

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Sun, Aug 6

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Sun, Aug 6

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Sun, Aug 6