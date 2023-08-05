South Canterbury cowgirl gears up for Aus rodeo competition

A South Canterbury teen is preparing to take on the Australians at something she does best — barrel racing.

Tara Bensted, 16, and her horse Knickers are preparing to set off to Australia in September to compete with the Aussies in the trans-Tasman barrel racing competition.

Her mum calls her an "absolute force", which isn't surprising given Bensted is one of the best barrel racers in the country.

"She trusts me" Bensted said of her horse, which is affectionately nicknamed Smartypants. They have been working together for four years.

"You've got to have a lot of trust in your horse and yourself to let your horse actually run. It's fun."

Bensted's mum is supportive, telling Seven Sharp: "She comes across really calm and collected and cruisy but when she's got something she wants to do she's an absolute force."

The 16-year-old said barrel racing is a mix of emotions.

"You get a lot of nerves… it's just really exciting as well."

The Kiwi cowgirl said she is "always trying to beat my own goals in the rodeo".