Other Sport
1News

Leslie wins third medal at para swimming world championships

12:20pm
Cameron Leslie enters the pool at the start of the 100m freestyle [S4] final at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.

Cameron Leslie enters the pool at the start of the 100m freestyle [S4] final at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester. (Source: Getty)

Kiwi swimmer Cameron Leslie has continued his medal-winning ways at this year's Para Swimming World Championships with a third trip to the podium in Manchester.

Swimming in the 50m Freestyle S4, Leslie was in hot form having won a gold medal yesterday as well as a silver earlier in the week and had also qualified fastest for his latest final.

Leslie continued to shine, improving on his time in the final but was unable to hold off Israel's Ami Omer Dadon who posted a time of 36.26s, just outside the world record.

Leslie finished 0.96s back of Dadon for silver while Japan's Takayuki Suzuki took third.

"That was a solid race, one of my fastest ever 50s," said Leslie.

"It was a good swim and we know the build-up we've had and what can be better going into Paris 2024."

"To win another medal is great, it's very much following up what I did last worlds - and I'm a big fan of consistency."

Leslie now has three of New Zealand's four medals at the meet after Paralympic champion Tupou Neiufi won a bronze in in the 100m backstroke S8 earlier at the event.

Neiufi was back in action in this morning in the 50m freestyle S8, finishing seventh in the final with a time of 32.77s.

Leslie has today off before his last race of the meet, the 200m Freestyle overnight Sunday.

Christchurch's Lili Fox Mason was the other Kiwi in action, contesting the 100m Butterfly and finishing 8th in a time of 1:16.21s.

Leslie says it was great to see the 17-year-old in a final.

"She's got a lot of promise - all of our younger swimmers on the team do. Hopefully seeing me podium gives them a bit of excitement and confidence that us from New Zealand can do it - it just doesn't happen overnight."

Jesse Reynolds is the sole Kiwi in action on the penultimate day of competition, contesting the 100m Backstroke overnight NZT.

Other Sport

