2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

Two people have died and three others have been injured following a a single-vehicle crash in central Canterbury this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on Rakaia Terrace Rd, in Hororata, around 2.46pm.

Two people were killed, while three others were taken to hospital after sustaining "a range of injuries".

Hato Hone St John told 1News it was notified of the crash at 2.38pm and responded with "two ambulances, two helicopters, one rapid response unit and one operations manager".

Two people have been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries.

A third person was taken to hospital in an ambulance with moderate injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the crash, police said.