New Zealand
1News

2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

26 mins ago
Several police cars at the scene of the crash on Rakaia Terrace Road in Horoata.

Several police cars at the scene of the crash on Rakaia Terrace Road in Horoata. (Source: 1News)

Two people have died and three others have been injured following a a single-vehicle crash in central Canterbury this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on Rakaia Terrace Rd, in Hororata, around 2.46pm.

Two people were killed, while three others were taken to hospital after sustaining "a range of injuries".

Hato Hone St John told 1News it was notified of the crash at 2.38pm and responded with "two ambulances, two helicopters, one rapid response unit and one operations manager".

Two people have been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries.

A third person was taken to hospital in an ambulance with moderate injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the crash, police said.

New ZealandAccidentsChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

Another person was injured following the crash on Masters Rd, in Waiuku, around 2.20pm.

5 mins ago

Pair 'partially buried' in avalanche on Queenstown's Remarkables

Pair 'partially buried' in avalanche on Queenstown's Remarkables

They had been skiing and snowboarding near the Sugar Bowl area when they were caught in a 200-metre-long avalanche.

35 mins ago

Broken water main floods Auckland's Queen St

Broken water main floods Auckland's Queen St

12:12pm

Chch residents want police intervention of 'harmful cat feeder'

Chch residents want police intervention of 'harmful cat feeder'

8:14am

South Canterbury cowgirl gears up for Aus rodeo competition

South Canterbury cowgirl gears up for Aus rodeo competition

6:00am

3:54

3-car-crash leaves 7 injured in Tararua District

3-car-crash leaves 7 injured in Tararua District

Fri, Aug 4

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

17 mins ago

Cool Mo'unga guides All Blacks home as Wallabies blow golden chance

Cool Mo'unga guides All Blacks home as Wallabies blow golden chance

26 mins ago

2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

35 mins ago

Pair 'partially buried' in avalanche on Queenstown's Remarkables

Pair 'partially buried' in avalanche on Queenstown's Remarkables

52 mins ago

Last-minute penalty gives All Blacks comeback win over Wallabies

Last-minute penalty gives All Blacks comeback win over Wallabies

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

A low-cost version of ketamine has shown promising results.

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Tue, Jul 11

More from entertainment

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

The couple married at their home in Los Angeles on August 4 2022 shortly after Rita popped the question during a vacation in Palm Springs.

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Margolis was known for his role as wheelchair-bound, bell-ringing drug kingpin Hector ‘Tío’ Salamanca on the hit show.

8:35am

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Fri, Aug 4

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

Fri, Aug 4

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Thu, Aug 3