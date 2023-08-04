World
'They were afraid': Capitol Riot doco maker on Trump's inner circle

By Logan Church, 1News Reporter
29 mins ago
A documentary maker, who was the only reporter with some of Donald Trump's inner circle on the day of the Capitol riots, says he's surprised it's taken so long for the former president to be charged with criminal offences.

Earlier this week Trump was indicted and charged with four offences relating to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which ultimately led to the violent storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He's expected to appear in court today in Washington DC for the first time on these new charges.

Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen gained unprecedented access to political operative and close confidant of Trump, Roger Stone, during the years leading up to the 2020 election, and during the January 6 uprising.

His film A Storm Foretold is showing in Wellington as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival.

"We were the only reporters at the Williard hotel which was kind of the headquarters for the insurrection movement. Everybody was there — Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone," he told 1News.

"We were in Roger Stone's suite when the fighting began when they started to storm the Capitol. I rushed down to the Capitol as fast as I could and, as someone who had been a journalist all their life, the violence towards the reporters there had a tremendous impact on me.

"It was astonishing to stand next to this symbol of democracy and then be attached by the mob directed by the sitting president of the United States."

He described witnessing the "radicalisation" of many of Trump's supporters when it was becoming clear the former president was losing the election.

Many were alleging election fraud, a claim that was and remains unproven.

"You could compare it to religious fundamentalists. The rhetoric became violent and then the actions became violent," he said.

On January 6, he said the mood among Trump's inner circle quickly changed.

"First, they were gloating, they were very satisfied there was a manifestation of not only the verbal but also the physical, but as the day progressed and violence turned into injuries and even death, I think they were shocked to the core. It was very obvious they were afraid of the legal implications."

He said some of the people he was with have been indicted.

Guldbrandsen also said he's not surprised that Trump was now facing charges but was surprised it had taken so long.

"I think it was a very important indictment, the United States had experienced such a direct attack on its democratic foundation without anyone being brought to justice," he said.

"I cannot say after spending so much time watching it, reflecting on it, I cannot say I fully understand what is going on in America."

