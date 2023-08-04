NZ open Cycling World Championships with two bronze medals

New Zealand has got off to a flying start at the Cycling World Championships with two bronze medals in Glasgow.

Bryony Botha has won bronze in the individual pursuit while para cyclist Nicole Murray also finished third in the 500m time trial.

Botha finished third-fastest in qualifying - just 0.2s off making the gold medal final - to lock her in a showdown with Great Britain's Neah Evans for the bronze.

Despite falling behind by two seconds, Botha surged late to take the final spot on the podium.

“The medal ride was a bit of a waiting game after she went out hard. I knew I would be able to pull it back by the end because is my strong point is the last part of the race,” Botha said.

"I feel happy with that, and hopefully it can inspire the other members of the team to do the same and really leave it all out there on the track."

Earlier, Paralympian Murray won New Zelaand's first medal at the new-look World Championships with an impressive sprint in one of her less-favoured events.

Murray finished just 0.639s behind gold medal winner Caroline Groot of the Netherlands.

“It’s such an awesome feeling to see the New Zealand flag over the podium for the first time in these world championships — and to know that I’ve done that," Murray said.

"I couldn’t be more pleased to win a medal in this event especially. It’s not one that I’ve been targeting."

The medals are a positive start for the 86-strong New Zealand team competing in Glasgow after the UCI decided to bring together 13 disciplines who would usually host their own world championship events along with para athletes for one mega event.

All up, it's more than 200 events over 11 days of competition, spanning from Glasgow to the Nevis Range.

The first day of racing also saw the women's sprint team finish fifth - a large improvement on their world ranking of 15th heading into the event.

The men's pursuit team will meet Italy in the semi-finals of their event on Friday night after qualifying second-fastest behind Denmark.

Meanwhile New Zealand's Erice van Leuven was fastest qualifier in the junior women's Mountain Bike Downhill.

Compatriot Poppy Lane was third fastest and New Zealand national champion Sacha Earnest 10th fastest.