Two people shot – one in head – during Queen St fight

34 mins ago
Police at the scene following the incident.

Police at the scene following the incident. (Source: 1News)

Two people have been shot - one in the head - following a fight on Auckland's Queen Street last night.

They are both in a critical condition in hospital.

Police, some armed, descended on the scene overnight after reports of a fight on the corner of Queen and Fort streets around 11.30pm.

Police say the shooting happened while a "small group" were reportedly fighting, which was when one offender pulled out a gun and started firing.

The second person was shot in the abdomen.

One offender was seen escaping the scene on a Lime scooter. Police say they were wearing "distinctive red and black pants and a red hat."

A nearby resident told 1News they heard several loud bangs and screaming before seeing a group of young people running around in a panic.

At least two people were seen lying on the ground, surrounded by police and paramedics.

Emergency services attend the Queen Street scene.

Emergency services attend the Queen Street scene. (Source: Supplied)

"It was a shock, it's been a shock since and it was quite a few hours ago," the witness said.

"It was quite surreal that is was happening right there, it was quite odd too because some people just walked past and looked at them and walked off, which just felt surreal for what had just happened."

Police are currently investigating the shooting and say they are "making positive lines of enquiry" as to the whereabouts of the offenders.

“We believe that this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the community,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton said.

“Police have zero tolerance for violence in public places, especially where firearms are used, and are working to hold the offenders to account."

They are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward and call police on 105.

New ZealandAuckland

