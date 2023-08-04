Rugby
1News

'A Tōtara has fallen' - All Blacks great Tane Norton dies aged 81

21 mins ago
Tane Norton.

Tane Norton. (Source: Photosport)

Former All Blacks captain Tane Norton has died aged 81.

Canterbury Rugby announced Norton's death this morning, offering their condolences to his family.

"It is with sadness that we send our condolences to the Norton family, Linwood Rugby Club and the wider Canterbury Rugby whānau following the passing of Tane Norton overnight," Canterbury Rugby said.

"A Tōtara has fallen."

Born Rangitane Will Norton in Waikari in 1942, he had a long first-class rugby career which led him to captain the All Blacks in nine matches, including a series win over the British and Irish Lions in 1977. He played 27 Tests for his country after debuting in 1971.

Playing at hooker, Norton's play saw him earn the Tom French Memorial Cup 1973 and 1974 as the top Māori player of the year.

Norton finished his career having played 197 first class games, including 82 for Canterbury and 61 for the All Blacks including the 27 Tests.

After retiring, Norton remained active in rugby circles as a coach and administrator for Linwood Rugby Club in Christchurch. He also served as NZRU President from 2003 until 2005.

He was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby in the 2006 New Year Honours.

RugbyAll BlacksChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Foster 'excited' by vastly changed ABs team for final home Test

Foster 'excited' by vastly changed ABs team for final home Test

Three new caps and an All Blacks backline that bears little resemblance to last weekend's shouldn't halt momentum says head coach.

3:40pm

2:51

All change as ABs seek to finish with a flourish against Wallabies

All change as ABs seek to finish with a flourish against Wallabies

Selectors shake things up for return Bledisloe Cup Test, with Shaun Stevenson, Samipeni Finau and Dallas McLeod set to make their All Black debuts.

1:10pm

McDermott promoted to captain Wallabies in Dunedin

McDermott promoted to captain Wallabies in Dunedin

Thu, Aug 3

Read warns solo play will 'backfire' in bid for final RWC spots

Read warns solo play will 'backfire' in bid for final RWC spots

Wed, Aug 2

Last hurrah - All Blacks 'legends' preparing for send-off in Dunedin

Last hurrah - All Blacks 'legends' preparing for send-off in Dunedin

Tue, Aug 1

'Wise' Cooper steering Wallabies into Bledisloe battle

'Wise' Cooper steering Wallabies into Bledisloe battle

Tue, Aug 1

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

BREAKING

'A Tōtara has fallen' - All Blacks great Tane Norton dies aged 81

'A Tōtara has fallen' - All Blacks great Tane Norton dies aged 81

36 mins ago

NZ open Cycling World Championships with two bronze medals

NZ open Cycling World Championships with two bronze medals

53 mins ago

Learjet pilot took off from Boston without permission

Learjet pilot took off from Boston without permission

10:28am

DNA tests expose scale of sham seafood sales in Australia

DNA tests expose scale of sham seafood sales in Australia

10:15am

Pacific Update: Tonga's Netball World Cup wins delight fans

6:24

Pacific Update: Tonga's Netball World Cup wins delight fans

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6