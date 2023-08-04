'A Tōtara has fallen' - All Blacks great Tane Norton dies aged 81

Former All Blacks captain Tane Norton has died aged 81.

Canterbury Rugby announced Norton's death this morning, offering their condolences to his family.

"It is with sadness that we send our condolences to the Norton family, Linwood Rugby Club and the wider Canterbury Rugby whānau following the passing of Tane Norton overnight," Canterbury Rugby said.

"A Tōtara has fallen."

Born Rangitane Will Norton in Waikari in 1942, he had a long first-class rugby career which led him to captain the All Blacks in nine matches, including a series win over the British and Irish Lions in 1977. He played 27 Tests for his country after debuting in 1971.

Playing at hooker, Norton's play saw him earn the Tom French Memorial Cup 1973 and 1974 as the top Māori player of the year.

Norton finished his career having played 197 first class games, including 82 for Canterbury and 61 for the All Blacks including the 27 Tests.

After retiring, Norton remained active in rugby circles as a coach and administrator for Linwood Rugby Club in Christchurch. He also served as NZRU President from 2003 until 2005.

He was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby in the 2006 New Year Honours.