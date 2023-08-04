Cameron Leslie wins gold at para swimming world champs

New Zealand has won its first gold medal at this year's Para Swimming World Championships with an impressive race from Cameron Leslie in Manchester.

Leslie came from behind to win gold in the men's 50m backstroke S4 final, finishing top of the podium with a time of 42.67s.

The three-time Paralympic medallist said he was thrilled with the result.

"I executed the race plan well and took the opportunity that was in front of me," Leslie said.

"It's really satisfying because we have made a few corrections to my stroke length following the last world champs, so I'm really happy to see it paying off.

"I've spent such a long-time racing and doing well in the medley race that it’s refreshing to have success in another race, and it's awesome to win another gold for New Zealand."

Cameron Leslie poses with his gold medal. (Source: Getty)

Leslie pipped Mexico's Angel de Jesus Camacho to the wall while the Czech Republic's Arnost Petracek took bronze.

Coach Tom Onley said winning a gold medal had always been a dream for them.

"Our club back in Whangārei stopped training to watch the race which is pretty awesome, I'm very proud," he said.

The result gives New Zealand its third medal at this year's world championships after Leslie earlier won a a silver in the 100m freestyle S4.

Tupou Neiufi won New Zealand's other medal — a bronze — in the 100m backstroke S8.

Leslie, Neiufi and Cantabrian Lili Fox Mason will all be in action again later this evening.