World
1News

Revealed: What caused a Qantas flight from Akl's engine to fail

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
59 mins ago
A Qantas Boeing 737-800

A Qantas Boeing 737-800 (Source: Getty)

It's been revealed what caused a Boeing 737's left engine to shut down on a routine flight from Auckland to Sydney, which had 145 passengers and seven crew on board.

A mayday emergency was declared on January 18 this year when the engine couldn't be restarted, forcing the crew to make an emergency landing at Sydney Airport.

Today, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) released its investigation into the incident, revealing what caused the issue.

"A subsequent engine teardown inspection identified separation of the radial driveshaft in the engine's inlet gearbox, which resulted in a mechanical discontinuity between the engine core and accessory gearbox," ATSB's director of transport safety Kerri Hughes explained.

"Loss of drive to the accessory gearbox resulted in a loss of fuel pump pressure and un-commanded shutdown of the engine."

The ATSB has also praised the crew for making the decision to land in Sydney and not Norfolk Island which it was 150km closer to.

"In contrast, Sydney Airport was on the aircraft's direct route, had favourable weather conditions forecast, had an extensive emergency response, and a straight-in approach on a very long runway," Hughes noted.

"The decision to continue to Sydney ensured no additional risk was added to an already high workload situation."

The safety bureau said the cockpit voice recorder was inadvertently overwritten during maintenance activity following the incident.

While the data wasn't deemed critical to this investigation, the ATSB said it could've been helpful.

Qantas said it is taking steps to ensure voice recorders are "quarantined" after similar incidents.

WorldAustraliaTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Resort owners not liable after Aus man urinated on workmate

Resort owners not liable after Aus man urinated on workmate

Aaron Schokman woke up "in complete distress" about 30 minutes after his colleague returned from a bar to their shared employee accommodation.

8:25pm

Calls for action after shocking childcare abuse allegations

Calls for action after shocking childcare abuse allegations

Child protection experts say windowless walls and doors should be banned in childcare providers, after an Australian man was accused of abusing 91 children.

Wed, Aug 2

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

Tue, Aug 1

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

Tue, Aug 1

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

Tue, Aug 1

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

Tue, Aug 1

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Hipkins on why Govt voted down parental leave bill

Hipkins on why Govt voted down parental leave bill

8 mins ago

Watch: Sneaky sip costs real estate agent nearly $25,000

0:16

Watch: Sneaky sip costs real estate agent nearly $25,000

21 mins ago

Inside Parliament: How politics can affect the cost of cherry tomatoes

Inside Parliament: How politics can affect the cost of cherry tomatoes

42 mins ago

Zespri file civil case in China over unauthorised kiwifruit sales

Zespri file civil case in China over unauthorised kiwifruit sales

46 mins ago

Somalia apologise for slow sprinter at World University Games

1:10

Somalia apologise for slow sprinter at World University Games

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6